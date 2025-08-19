24/7 Market News: LIXTE Biotechnology Spotlight- Revisiting the “Too Much of a Good Thing” Strategy for LB-100

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, revisits the LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer therapies by targeting the modulation of key cellular pathways, Nature Reviews Cancer editorial titled “Too Much of a Good Thing”, which explores a counterintuitive cancer therapy approach that underscores the growing promise of its lead compound, LB-100 Nature .

The editorial underscores LIXTE’s first-in-class PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, and its revolutionary potential to exploit oncogenic signaling for cancer cell destruction, offering an innovative new strategy to overcome therapy resistance. Backed by robust preclinical and clinical data, LIXTE is poised to redefine cancer treatment. LB-100’s revolutionary potential to exploit oncogenic signaling for cancer cell destruction, offering a bold new strategy to overcome therapy resistance. Backed by robust preclinical and clinical data, LIXTE is poised to redefine cancer treatment.

The Nature Reviews Cancer editorial highlights LB-100’s innovative mechanism, noting, “Increasing evidence suggests that there is an ideal level of oncogenic signaling conducive to tumor initiation and maintenance, and that deviations from this level might represent a vulnerability.” Unlike traditional therapies that inhibit oncogenic pathways, LB-100 hyperactivates them, pushing cancer cells into a stress-induced collapse. The editorial explains, “LB-100-induced toxicity is indeed associated with further activation of oncogenic pathways in a series of colorectal cancer (CRC) cell lines harboring a variety of oncogenic mutations,” triggering stress responses that make tumors ripe for synthetic lethality.

How LIXTE’s LB-100 Fits In

This framework aligns directly with LIXTE’s science. LB-100, a PP2A inhibitor, hyperactivates oncogenic pathways, inducing mitogenic stress lethal to tumor cells, especially when combined with stress-response inhibitors.

As the synopsis states, “a therapy consisting of deliberate hyperactivation of oncogenic signaling combined with perturbation of the stress responses that result from this is very effective in animal models of colon cancer. Resistance to this therapy is associated with loss of oncogenic signaling and reduced oncogenic capacity, indicative of tumor-suppressive drug resistance” PubMed .

Recent peer-reviewed data highlight:

LB-100’s role in further activating oncogenic signaling (e.g., KRAS, MAPK, WNT pathways) in colorectal cancer cell lines, while simultaneously engaging stress pathways like NF-κB and DNA damage responses AACR Journals PMC .

(e.g., KRAS, MAPK, WNT pathways) in colorectal cancer cell lines, while simultaneously engaging stress pathways like NF-κB and DNA damage responses . Synthetic lethality screens pinpoint WEE1 inhibition as an effective partner to LB-100; their combination triggers aberrant mitosis and tumor regression in colorectal and pancreatic xenograft models LIXTE PMC .

Scientific Validation and Clinical Promise

LIXTE previously reported that clinical phase I trials of LB-100 demonstrated a favorable toxicity profile and preliminary antitumor activity, including prolonged disease stabilization and a partial response in a pancreatic cancer patient AACR Journals .

What the Editorial Quotes Reflect

The “Too Much of a Good Thing” editorial continues to emphasize the paradigm shift, targeting cancer by pushing oncogenic signaling beyond a survivable threshold, an approach perfectly embodied by LB-100.

LIXTE also released an accompanying video visually distill these ideas, reinforcing how hope for LB-100 extends beyond conventional inhibition toward a future of strategic overtreatment, literally turning cancer’s aggression against itself.

Why This Matters Now

Scientific Resonance : The editorial validates LIXTE’s ongoing research strategy at a conceptual and mechanistic level.

: The editorial validates LIXTE’s ongoing research strategy at a conceptual and mechanistic level. Strategic Clarity : It helps investors and stakeholders understand how LB-100’s mode of action isn’t just unique, it’s intentionally radical.

: It helps investors and stakeholders understand how LB-100’s mode of action isn’t just unique, it’s intentionally radical. Future Direction: The insights pave the way for rational design of combination regimens (e.g., LB-100 plus WEE1 inhibitors) to heighten therapeutic impact.





About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative cancer therapies targeting the protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) pathway, a previously underexplored avenue in cancer treatment. The company’s lead compound, LB-100, is a first-in-class PP2A inhibitor that has demonstrated strong preclinical results and early-stage clinical tolerability. LIXTE is currently advancing proof-of-concept trials in Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Colon Cancer, and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma.

More information can be found at: www.lixte.com

