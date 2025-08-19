Sigma IPF Launches Comprehensive Real Estate Support Program

Strasbourg, France, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma IPF, a real estate investment support company based in Strasbourg, has officially launched a comprehensive 16-module program designed to guide individuals through the complete process of acquiring and managing their first rental property. Founded by real estate investor Mario Mouri, alongside his brother Adriano Mouri, Sigma IPF offers a turnkey solution aimed at helping both beginners and experienced investors succeed in rental property acquisition in just 75 days.





The program is built on a clear educational path, inspired by the personal experience of Mario Mouri, owner of more than 70 properties.

Each module combines practical teaching with immediate implementation, supported by an integrated network of experts including notaries, lawyers, bankers, accountants and contractors. The stated goal is to help anyone invest in real estate in less than 75 days while securing every step of the process.

Since the beginning of 2025, Mario and Adriano have recorded exceptional growth. This performance is driven by a unique client offering in the real estate coaching market: a turnkey solution combined with flawless quality of service. This model sets Mario and Adriano apart from competitors who do not provide such comprehensive guidance and represents a true break from traditional industry approaches.

Comprehensive Coverage of Key Skills

The program covers all the essential skills required to invest effectively in real estate, including:

Developing a personalized real estate investment strategy

Property search

Financial structuring and loan negotiation

Selecting the right legal structure (SCI, LMNP)

Profitability analysis (net cash flow, gross and net yield, vacancy rates)

Managing renovations and contractor oversight

Implementing rental management and tax optimization

Participants also benefit from tracking tools to evaluate portfolio performance and anticipate regulatory changes.

“Many believe real estate investment is reserved for insiders or that it takes years to get started. Our mission with Sigma IPF is to make the first purchase accessible and secure, through turnkey support,” explains Mario Mouri. “By structuring each step from property search to rental management and providing personalized support, we reduce costly mistakes and maximize returns.”

A Human and Community Approach

Sigma IPF stands out through its human and community-oriented approach. Clients gain access to an online platform with educational resources, case studies and feedback, along with regular interactions with other members and the team. Recent client reviews published on the official blog highlight the team’s availability, the clarity of the process and the relevance of the guidance.

In terms of partnerships, Sigma IPF collaborates with recognized growth specialists, such as Ivan Claudic of Market It agency and Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte, also known as Major, with his Swiss company No Limits. Many other experts also contribute their strong expertise. Sigma IPF’s website regularly publishes testimonials showcasing the founders’ commitment, the effectiveness of tax optimization and the critical role of their expert network in project success.

Enrollment

Enrollment for the program is now open nationwide. Sigma IPF aims to expand its network and organize regional events to build a community of investors committed to long-term success.

About Sigma IPF

Founded by Mario Mouri, Sigma IPF is a simplified joint-stock company registered in Strasbourg SIREN 981 740 483, specializing in real estate investment support. With a 16-module program, an integrated expert network and a method focused on profitability and transaction security, Sigma IPF supports individuals from their first purchase to full portfolio optimization.

