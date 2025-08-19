American AF Dumpsters Acquires Live Oak, Becomes One of DFW’s Largest Roll-Off Providers

DALLAS, TX , Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American AF Dumpsters, a Waxahachie-based dumpster rental company serving the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, has completed the acquisition of Live Oak Dumpsters, a respected North Texas provider founded by Preston Clark. The transaction expands American AF’s service capacity, increases container size options, and strengthens coverage throughout the region, positioning the company among the largest hook-lift operators in DFW.





American AF Carries Live Oak Dumpsters Into It's Next Chapter





Live Oak Dumpsters, under Clark’s leadership, developed a loyal customer base through consistent service delivery, transparent communication, and competitive pricing. Both companies have historically maintained exceptional reputations, collectively amassing nearly 300 five-star Google reviews prior to the acquisition.

“It was in my area, same setup, same size trucks. I literally have the exact same hook lift on my Mack truck. It integrated seamlessly with my current operations,” said Joshua Roman, owner of American AF Dumpsters.

Customer Benefits: Expanded Fleet, Additional Sizes, Faster Service

The integration of Live Oak’s fleet enables American AF to offer an expanded range of dumpster sizes, including 30-yard, 40-yard, and concrete-specific containers, in addition to its existing inventory. With more trucks and drivers in operation, delivery and pickup times will be reduced, and scheduling flexibility will improve for both residential and commercial clients.

“We can now get dumpsters out faster, pick up faster, and we’ve got more size options. Customers aren’t waiting — they’re getting what they need, when they need it,” said Roman.

Customers from both companies have long recognized their commitment to service, even prior to the acquisition:

“Alexis and Daniel helped me tremendously with the best rates for my roll-off dumpster and exceptional service. They were always there to help, and they’re actually a local company — not a marketing referral service from another state. That’s hard to find.” – Jerry B., American AF Customer

“AMAZING! Smoothest thing I’ve done since trying to pack and move. Preston communicated well, drop-off and pick-up were flawless, and he made my life so much easier. I’ve already recommended Live Oak Dumpsters to friends. 10 out of 10 — highly recommend!” – Amber K., Live Oak Customer

Hook-Lift Advantage: Operational Efficiency and Placement Versatility

Both fleets utilize the hook-lift system, a technology that offers faster loading, improved safety, and greater placement flexibility compared to traditional cable-pull systems. This allows for precise positioning in tighter spaces and minimizes the potential for property damage. The operational compatibility between the two companies’ fleets allowed for a seamless transition without costly retrofitting.

Industry Influence: Education and Networking

In addition to operating American AF Dumpsters, Roman is a recognized industry figure, hosting a YouTube channel with over 19,000 subscribers focused on dumpster rental operations, best practices, and industry insights. He is also the founder of The Dumpster Expo, an annual multi-day conference attracting hundreds of existing and aspiring dumpster rental business owners from across the United States. The 2025 event is scheduled for November 7–8 at the Denton County Cowboy Church in Ponder, TX, aligning with the week of Veterans Day.

About American AF Dumpsters

Headquartered in Waxahachie, TX, American AF Dumpsters provides dumpster rental services to residential, commercial, and construction clients across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. Known for fast turnaround times, modern hook-lift trucks, and a broad selection of container sizes, the company has earned nearly 200 five-star Google reviews for its emphasis on service and operational reliability. More information is available at www.americanafdumpsters.com.

About Live Oak Dumpsters

Founded by Preston Clark, Live Oak Dumpsters served North Texas with dependable, customer-focused service, earning over 100 five-star Google reviews prior to its acquisition. The company specialized in timely deliveries, clear communication, and competitive pricing.

Media Contact



Joshua Roman

Owner, American AF Dumpsters

josh@americanafdumpsters.com

214-225-5865

Name: American AF Dumpsters

Address: 802 Old Highway 287, Waxahachie, TX, United States, Texas

Company URL: www.americanafdumpsters.com.



