Battleship Missouri Memorial and Wreaths Across America Radio Launch New Podcast: Last Battleship – The History, Heroes, and Legacy of the USS Missouri

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and HONOLULU, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Battleship Missouri Memorial and Wreaths Across America Radio proudly announce the launch of a new joint podcast: Last Battleship: The History, Heroes, and Legacy of the USS Missouri. The series will air exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio every Monday at 9 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. HST.

The USS Missouri, America’s last battleship, holds an unparalleled place in history. On September 2, 1945, the most devastating war the world has ever seen came to a close with the stroke of a pen aboard her decks in Tokyo Bay. Today, moored in the hallowed waters of Pearl Harbor, she stands watch over the sunken USS Arizona, serving as a powerful reminder of both the beginning and the end of the war in the Pacific, and as a lasting symbol of peace.

The first run of Last Battleship will feature the voices and stories of World War II in honor and tribute to the upcoming 80th anniversary of the war’s end. These rare, firsthand accounts, recorded with veterans who have since passed, preserve the experiences of those who had a front row seat to history, offering listeners an intimate look into life aboard the Mighty Mo, and other pivotal moments in the war.

“It is our mission to preserve the Battleship Missouri and share her story and place in history,” said Michael Carr, President & CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc. “This podcast is exactly that. We feel honored to hold and share the stories of America’s last battleship crew. You can learn so much from the men who served aboard her, their courage, their camaraderie, and their dedication to our nation. These voices connect us directly to the events that shaped the modern world.”

To mark the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII, Wreaths Across America Radio will broadcast live from Pearl Harbor, on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, during a special Commemoration Ceremony. The event will bring together World War II veterans, including eight surviving USS Missouri crewmembers who were present in Tokyo Bay in 1945, as well as veterans from every era of the ship’s distinguished service.

Guests are invited to participate in person or join virtually from anywhere in the world. For more information on the 80th anniversary events, to explore the history of the USS Missouri, visit www.ussmissouri.org/endofwwii

About the Podcast

The first three episodes of Last Battleship are now available here: https://soundcloud.com/wreathsacrossamericaradio/sets/last-battleship-podcast or www.ussmissouri.org/lastbattleship

Episode 1: Edgar Lawton – Meet Quartermaster Third Class Edgar Lawton, who served aboard the USS Missouri from 1944 to 1946, and returned for additional service in 1947 and 1948. His story offers a unique perspective spanning both wartime and peacetime aboard the Mighty Mo.

– Meet Quartermaster Third Class Edgar Lawton, who served aboard the USS Missouri from 1944 to 1946, and returned for additional service in 1947 and 1948. His story offers a unique perspective spanning both wartime and peacetime aboard the Mighty Mo. Episode 2: Theodore A. Freeman – Discover the journey of Steward’s Mate First Class Theodore A. Freeman of Sandford, Florida, who served on the USS Missouri from 1944 to 1946. Through his experiences, listeners gain a personal glimpse into life at sea during the closing chapters of World War II.

– Discover the journey of Steward’s Mate First Class Theodore A. Freeman of Sandford, Florida, who served on the USS Missouri from 1944 to 1946. Through his experiences, listeners gain a personal glimpse into life at sea during the closing chapters of World War II. Episode 3: Donald R. Fosburg – Hear the remarkable story of Seaman Second Class and Radioman Striker Donald R. Fosburg from Illinois, who joined the USS Missouri in 1944 at just 17 years old. His memories capture the courage, youth, and determination of those who served in the war’s final months.

“Through our internet radio platform, Wreaths Across America has been privileged to capture and share the personal stories of service and character from veterans across generations,” said Jeff Pierce, Director of Media and Military Partnerships for Wreaths Across America. “Sharing the memories of these heroes, soon to exist only in history, is a tremendous honor. We hope to inspire listeners and help teach the next generation about the true cost of freedom.”

To tune in and access a complete list of programming, please visit: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio. Wreaths Across America Radio is also available on the iHeartRadio, Audacy, and TuneIn apps.

# # #

About the Battleship Missouri Memorial

Since opening in January 1999, the Battleship Missouri Memorial has attracted more than 10-million visitors from around the world with a fascinating tour experience showcasing the USS Missouri's unique place in history. Located a ship's length from the USS Arizona Memorial, the Mighty Mo completes a historical visitor experience that begins with the “day of infamy” and sinking of the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, and ends with Japan's formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.

The USS Missouri had an astounding career over five decades and three wars – World War II, the Korean War, and Desert Storm – after which it was decommissioned and donated to the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Association operates the Battleship Missouri Memorial as a historic attraction and oversees her care and preservation with the support of visitors, memberships, grants, and donations. The Battleship Missouri Memorial is open daily. For information or reservations, call (808) 455-1600 or visit USSMissouri.org.

About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays various music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the stream’s core. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday from 6 am to 10 am ET, along with various special programs supporting the mission.

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.

Press contacts:

Rachael Wilson

Wreaths Across America

Rwilson@wreathsacrossamerica.org

(207) 230-4599

Jaclyn Hawse

USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc.

JaclynH@ussmissouri.org

(808) 455-1600 ext. 246

Attachments