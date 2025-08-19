Fleetio Launches Second Jump Start Initiative to Help Nonprofits Cut Maintenance Costs, Making Every Dollar Count and Every Mile Matter

BIRMINGHAM, AL, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio , the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, today announced the launch of its second annual Jump Start Initiative, providing nonprofits with the tools to prevent maintenance challenges from interrupting their impactful work. This program invites current Fleetio customers to nominate a charitable organization for a free five-year Fleetio subscription, ensuring their mission doesn’t stop when the check engine light comes on.

With rising operational costs, many nonprofits are doing more with less and relying on aging vehicles and stretched budgets to carry out their work. Recent benchmarking data shows that a single emergency call, something as routine as a tow, can cost an average of $354. Factor in the price of lost productivity through unplanned downtime, and suddenly, one vehicle can rack up $750 per day in preventable costs. For fleets operating on limited means, every dollar counts, especially when it comes to unexpected services and repairs. Fleetio’s platform provides the necessary clarity to shift from putting out fires to preventing them, turning costly breakdowns into problems of the past.

“Every nonprofit deserves to run a safe and reliable fleet, regardless of size or resources,” said Jessica Underbrink, Fleetio’s Vice President of Customer Experience. “Too often, maintenance challenges make it more difficult to meet the day’s demands, let alone plan for the next. The Jump Start Initiative helps change that, providing a deserving nonprofit organization with the tools and support to stay focused on their mission, not their maintenance backlog.”



Last year’s inaugural recipient, Shake-A-Leg Miami, has spent decades providing accessible water sports to people with disabilities and at-risk youth. Without a way to streamline repairs, boats sat idle, and critical time was wasted on issues that could have been avoided. By turning routine maintenance from a setback into a strength, the nonprofit now keeps boats on the water longer, opening the door for more meaningful moments. As Shake-A-Leg Miami marks 35 years of possibilities, it continues to be an anchor of hope and connection for the community.

Nominations for the 2025 Jump Start Initiative are open from August 19 through September 30. The selected nonprofit will be announced on Giving Tuesday, December 2. To be eligible, the nonprofit must demonstrate measurable community impact and rely on vehicles or equipment to carry out its day-to-day work. Nominators must be active Fleetio customers.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit www.fleetio.com/jumpstart .

###

About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources to gain control of daily operations while planning for the future. The company supports over 1 million vehicles on its platform, including more than 7,500 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 13 million repair orders through a network of 110,000 repair shops. Designed with data-driven recommendations and expert insights, Fleetio is setting the industry standard with its extensive fleet maintenance and management ecosystem. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime and confidently deliver results for their business. Learn more at www.fleetio.com .

Attachment