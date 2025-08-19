Life Backup Plan to Be Featured on Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Aliso Viejo, CA, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Backup Plan, the Interoperable Lifecare Platform redefining digital health and safety, is set to be featured on Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. CEO and Founder Sandy Eulitt will join the Rancics in-their Chicago studio this November for an exclusive interview on “Maximizing the Healthcare Journey.”





Sandy Eulitt, CEO and Founder of Life Backup Plan by Galacxia, Inc.





The feature will broadcast on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International to more than 310 million households worldwide, ReachTV, and major social media live streams and leading podcast platforms.

Joining Eulitt for the taping will be Allison Lamont, MD, and Chief Medical Officer of Life Backup Plan, who highlights how the platform provides hospitals and surgeons with post-discharge monitoring to reduce readmissions, lower costs, and improve health outcomes. Dr. Lamont also notes that Life Backup Plan eliminates information silos in U.S. healthcare by enabling seamless sharing of health information, with increased data points effecting faster and more accurate diagnoses, thus easing the burden on patients, providers, and the healthcare system.

The company’s vision resonates with the direction outlined in the recent Healthcare Innovation article, Trump Administration Commits to a New Patient-Centric Healthcare Ecosystem The article states that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that the administration convened major healthcare and technology firms—including Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Google, and OpenAI—to begin building a next-generation digital health system. Eulitt remarked, “Life Backup Plan already does that. It lowers costs, improves patient outcomes and experiences, making the healthcare system more efficient.” Following the announcement, she contacted CMS, the White House, California DHCS, and elected officials to emphasize that much of what they are seeking is already operational within Life Backup Plan.

“Life Backup Plan covers everything that happens before someone reaches the hospital or doctor—including emergencies—streamlines the healthcare interaction itself, and then supports everything that happens afterward,” said Eulitt. “That includes recovery, caregiving, and even end-of-life planning if necessary.”

The company’s relevance was also underscored in the Spring 2025 “Healthy Care, Healthy Costs” competition hosted by Parkview Health, Butler University, and Hylant, which addressed Indiana’s consistent ranking amongst the ten least healthy U.S. states. Just a few hours from the Business Today Show’s Chicago taping site, Parkview Health’s headquarters in Fort Wayne highlights the connection. Eulitt, a Fort Wayne native and Purdue graduate, noted that many of Life Backup Plan’s early marketing efforts were focused on Indiana to help tackle these challenges close to home.

Originally launched as a family safety and monitoring app for seniors, parents, women, and people who may find themselves alone, Life Backup Plan has expanded to meet the needs of employers, government agencies, public health insurers, hospitals, and surgeons. Stated Eulitt, “We’re not an EHR or care management system—we’re the infrastructure that surrounds it. We handle the moments before and after clinical care—the real-world support, monitoring, and coordination that reduces emergencies, and improves the overall process of a health issue, as well as simplifying patient health history access. Our LifeLog(TM) system gives near real-time lifestyle information to inform treatment plans.”

The Business Today feature will be produced into a 4–5-minute story, complemented by social media vignettes, a “Business Edge” segment, and a custom demo. Life Backup Plan will also benefit from six months of podcast distribution across Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and more, amplifying its reach.

About Life Backup Plan



Life Backup Plan is a category-defining Interoperable Lifecare Platform that closes gaps across the four pillars of healthcare—Monitoring, Metrics, Medicine, and Money—built on a foundation of support. The platform reduces preventable complications and deaths, supports domestic violence prevention, empowers vulnerable populations, and simplifies access to health and caregiving resources. Its mission is to provide peace of mind, lower costs, improve care, and bring real-time intelligence to people, providers, and the systems that support them.





Business Today Show with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

About Life Backup Plan by Galacxia, Inc



Life Backup Plan is a breakthrough healthtech app that reduces healthcare costs and demand by enabling early intervention through intelligent check-ins and secure data sharing. By providing clinicians with access to basic health info, lifestyle patterns, and dietary needs, the app supports faster diagnosis and more efficient management of high-acuity patients—allowing providers to care for more people at lower cost. Designed to increase safety and independence for individuals of all ages, Life Backup Plan empowers patients, caregivers, and vulnerable populations with a first-of-its-kind passive response system that escalates support when needed. It’s a scalable solution with broad market potential across aging in place, caregiving, disability services, solo living, families checking on children, women, dating safety, outdoor adventurers, and domestic violence prevention

Press inquiries

Life Backup Plan by Galacxia, Inc

https://www.lifebackupplan.com

Sandy Eulitt

founder@lifebackupplan.com

8588480860

49 El Prado Lane, Oceanside, CA 92058