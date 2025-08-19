Learn The Arts! Makes Inc. 5000 List for the Second Year in a Row

Las Vegas, NV , Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learn The Arts!® has once again been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, marking the second consecutive year of achievement.

"Earning this honor once was incredible. Doing it two years in a row is proof of our team’s passion and the trust of our members," said Francis Rios, CEO of Learn The Arts. "We are making the arts accessible in a fun, exciting way, and this recognition shows that families across the country believe in what we are building."

Learn The Arts was founded with a mission to inspire a love of learning through the arts. Today, the company serves thousands of members across California, Arizona, and Nevada with programs in music, dance, and visual arts. Its unique “Coaching Over Teaching™” philosophy emphasizes engagement, creativity, and lifelong learning. Each class is designed to be an adventure, not just a lesson.

The Inc. 5000 list, released annually by Inc. Magazine, recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Each year, thousands of businesses submit verified financial statements that are reviewed to determine eligibility and rank. The list has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, highlighting companies that demonstrate consistent growth and resilience. Achieving a place on the list two years in a row underscores both momentum and sustainability.

"This recognition is not just about growth. It is about our members, our coaches, and our community who inspire us every day," added Rios. “We are proud to be part of a movement that shows the arts are not only vital, but thriving.”

As Learn The Arts looks ahead, the company continues to invest in expansion and innovation to serve more families with arts education that is both inspiring and accessible.

Learn The Arts!® is a brand of innovative fine arts learning centers with locations in California, Arizona, and Nevada. Grounded in our signature Coaching Over Teaching™ approach, we offer a fun, supportive, and transformative learning experience in music, dance, and visual arts that inspires a lifelong love of learning.

