Kingspan Insulated Panels North America Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

DELAND, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingspan Insulated Panels North America today releases its Sustainability Report, which recaps its North American project milestones for 2024. This marked the third annual report documenting the fourth year of Kingspan’s Planet Passionate journey.

Planet Passionate is the company’s sustainability commitment. It seeks to have a positive impact on three global challenges: climate change, circularity and the protection of the natural world. In 2024, Kingspan Insulated Panels North America made strong strides toward its carbon and energy efficiency, circularity and water targets.

Carbon + Energy

Embodied carbon refers to the greenhouse gas emissions generated during the extraction, production, transportation and manufacturing of a product. As construction activity rises, embodied carbon now represents a growing share of the built industry's carbon footprint. Unlike operational emissions, embodied carbon is locked in once a building is completed.

Kingspan is committed to reducing embodied carbon by decarbonizing its manufacturing processes and supply chain, supported by its investment in Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), which offer architects and designers a transparent framework for evaluating materials. Through Planet Passionate, Kingspan works to further minimize the embodied carbon impact of its products.

Kingspan also places a focus on renewable energy use. As renewable energy demand in North America surges – driven by policies, technological advancements and consumer preference – renewable electricity is becoming more accessible and cost-effective. This shift supports emissions reductions across sectors while enhancing energy security and grid resilience.

Some key data points from 2024 include:

2,779 tCO2e Scope 1 and 2 emissions (13.5% reduction)

8.3 GWh total direct renewable energy consumed (37.6%)

2.62 GWh total direct renewable energy generated (11.9%)

100% wholly-owned sites with solar PV





By 2030 (using 2020 as the baseline year), Kingspan aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 65% and Scope 3 emissions – related to purchased goods and services, product use and end-of-life treatment – by 42%.

Improving Circularity

A circular economy focuses on processes that extend the use of products, materials and resources to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency. In line with circularity targets, Kingspan is committed to investing in circular processes and practices to support industry stakeholders in transitioning to a circular economy.

Some key data points from 2024 include:

7,171 tons diverted from landfill

61.6% reduction from waste to landfill compared to 2020

76% waste diversion rate across all sites





Water Consumption

Water scarcity is a growing global issue, exacerbated by climate change, which alters precipitation patterns, increases droughts and reduces freshwater availability. These challenges threaten both human livelihoods and ecosystems, making sustainable water management more urgent.

Fortunately, Kingspan’s IMP manufacturing process is waterless, with consumption limited to sinks, toilets and irrigation. Through its water efficiency program and rainwater harvesting initiatives at wholly owned sites, Kingspan is continuously reducing water usage, lowering operational costs and helping mitigate risks related to water scarcity and climate change.

Some key data points from 2024 include:

20,000 gallons of HVAC condensation collected

500,000 million liters of rainwater harvested





"Planet Passionate is more than a commitment – it's a transformative journey that’s reshaping our entire business, from leadership to on-the-ground operations,” said Brent Trenga, Director of Sustainability for Kingspan Insulated Panels North America. “In 2024, we continued to build on our successes, driving substantial progress in energy efficiency, circularity and water management. Our team is dedicated to delivering on our sustainability targets, and we’re excited to push even further in the years ahead.”

To view the full 2024 Sustainability Report, click here .

For more information on Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, visit www.kingspanpanels.us .

About Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America

Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America is a business unit of Kingspan, a global company operating in more than 80 countries, with over 200 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America manufactures and markets three groups of products at its U.S., Canadian and Mexican facilities: insulated metal wall and roof panel systems for commercial/industrial construction; insulated architectural panel and façade systems for design-driven projects; and controlled environment panels for cold-storage and climate-controlled warehousing. In addition to its commitment to quality and innovation, the company is on the leading edge of the sustainability movement, offering best-of-class products produced in state-of-the-art facilities which apply a range of sustainability measures. To learn more visit www.kingspanpanels.us .

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group is the global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions. Kingspan’s mission is to accelerate a net zero emissions future built environment with the wellbeing of people and planet at its heart.

The Group’s five operating divisions manufacture a range of high-performance products for energy efficient, low carbon and healthy buildings, enabling savings in energy, carbon and water usage in buildings, supporting better performance and value for those who own, work and live in them.

Kingspan is dedicated to continuous innovation to drive the decarbonisation of the built environment, which is responsible for 39% of energy-related carbon emissions globally. Kingspan invests in constant innovation in advanced materials and digitalisation to solve the sustainability challenges of the future.

The Group’s ambitious Planet Passionate sustainability program aims to have a positive impact on three big global challenges: climate change, circularity and the protection of the natural world. As part of this program, Kingspan is targeting a 65% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions within its operations and a 15% reduction in the CO2 intensity of its primary supply chain partners by 2030*; alongside other ambitious goals.

The Group employs over 22,000 people globally, with over 210 manufacturing sites and a presence in over 80 countries worldwide.

*When compared with a 2020 base year

