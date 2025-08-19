Icelandic Salmon - Invitation to presentation for the second quarter 2025 results

Bíldudalur, 19 August 2025

Icelandic Salmon will present its second quarter 2025 results, Thursday 21st of August 2025, via a Teams webinar in English. To register, please email edvinaspli@arnarlax.is. A link will be distributed before the webinar begins.

CEO Bjørn Hembre and Interim CFO Edvin Aspli will present the results at 9:00 Icelandic time (11:00 CEST). A Q&A session will follow, with questions taken at the end of the webinar.

One-on-one meetings can be arranged on Teams between 10:15-15:00 Icelandic time. If interested, please send an email to edvinaspli@arnarlax.is.

The results will be published at 05:30 Icelandic time (07:30 CEST) on the company’s website www.arnarlax.is, the Oslo Stock Exchange website www.newsweb.com, Nasdaq www.nasdaq.com, and Globe Newswire www.globenewswire.com/newsroom.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Bjørn Hembre Tel: +354 620 1936

Email: bjorn@arnarlax.is

Interim CFO Edvin Aspli Tel: +354 835 7800

Email: edvinaspli@arnarlax.is

Icelandic Salmon is dual-listed on the stock exchange market, both at the Euronext Growth in Oslo and NASDAQ First North in Reykjavík. The Group is the 100% owner of Arnarlax ehf, a farming company in Iceland with head office in Bíldudalur. The Group is fully integrated, from egg to the fish is delivered to customers in the market, with control over all parts of the value chain.

See https://www.arnarlax.is for more information about the Group.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act