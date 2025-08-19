Nanterre, August 18th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from August 11th to August 15th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 11th to August 15th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2025-08-11 FR0000125486 18 521 124,237603 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-11 FR0000125486 13 855 124,248744 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-11 FR0000125486 10 297 124,210542 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-11 FR0000125486 5 327 124,247184 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-12 FR0000125486 20 923 124,994238 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-12 FR0000125486 12 107 124,986256 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-12 FR0000125486 9 718 124,943461 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-12 FR0000125486 5 252 124,991327 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-13 FR0000125486 16 246 126,274203 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-13 FR0000125486 13 707 126,208485 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-13 FR0000125486 10 156 126,079992 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-13 FR0000125486 7 891 126,302015 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-14 FR0000125486 17 967 127,511632 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-14 FR0000125486 12 366 127,527968 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-14 FR0000125486 9 918 127,536968 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-14 FR0000125486 7 749 127,507382 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-15 FR0000125486 21 360 129,443052 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-15 FR0000125486 10 097 129,578494 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-15 FR0000125486 9 205 129,563813 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-15 FR0000125486 6 338 129,586313 TQEX TOTAL 239 000 126,4818

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

