Disclosure of transactions in on shares from August 11th to August 15th,2025

Nanterre, August 18th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from August 11th to August 15th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 11th to August 15th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2025-08-11FR000012548618 521124,237603XPAR
VINCI2025-08-11FR000012548613 855124,248744CEUX
VINCI2025-08-11FR000012548610 297124,210542AQEU
VINCI2025-08-11FR00001254865 327124,247184TQEX
VINCI2025-08-12FR000012548620 923124,994238XPAR
VINCI2025-08-12FR000012548612 107124,986256CEUX
VINCI2025-08-12FR00001254869 718124,943461AQEU
VINCI2025-08-12FR00001254865 252124,991327TQEX
VINCI2025-08-13FR000012548616 246126,274203XPAR
VINCI2025-08-13FR000012548613 707126,208485CEUX
VINCI2025-08-13FR000012548610 156126,079992AQEU
VINCI2025-08-13FR00001254867 891126,302015TQEX
VINCI2025-08-14FR000012548617 967127,511632XPAR
VINCI2025-08-14FR000012548612 366127,527968CEUX
VINCI2025-08-14FR00001254869 918127,536968AQEU
VINCI2025-08-14FR00001254867 749127,507382TQEX
VINCI2025-08-15FR000012548621 360129,443052XPAR
VINCI2025-08-15FR000012548610 097129,578494CEUX
VINCI2025-08-15FR00001254869 205129,563813AQEU
VINCI2025-08-15FR00001254866 338129,586313TQEX
      
  TOTAL239 000126,4818 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

