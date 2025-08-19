COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT





No. 233/2025

Tvis, 19 August 2025

TCM Group A/S narrow full year expectations for 2025.

Considering the results from the first six months of the year and the development in order intake during Q2, we are narrowing our guidance for 2025 both with regard to sales and earnings.

TCM Group adjust the financial outlook for 2025 as follows:

Full year revenue in the range of DKK 1,250–1,300 million (previously DKK 1,250 – 1,325 million), and

Adjusted EBIT of DKK 90–110 million (previously DKK 90-115 million).

As previously communicated, this guidance assumes full ownership of Celebert toward the end of the year.

