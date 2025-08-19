Davis Commodities Evaluates Real Yield Tokenization to Enhance $500M Trade Pipeline by 2028

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), a Singapore-based agricultural trading company, announced today that it is reviewing the potential application of Real Yield Tokenization (RYT) as part of its broader strategy to digitize commodity finance and enhance ESG-aligned capital flows.

RYT as a Potential On-Chain Yield Mechanism

The RYT model, currently under preliminary assessment, could provide qualified market participants with a mechanism to potentially engage in tokenized representations of physical agri-trade flows, including rice, sugar, and oil & fat exports. This initiative builds upon Davis Commodities' previous explorations of stablecoin-based settlement systems and modular Contract for Difference (CFD) structures.

Internal modeling suggests that a fully integrated RYT system might:

Represent up to USD 500–700 million in tokenized trade flows across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East by 2028, subject to market and regulatory validation.

Provide conceptual yield pathways benchmarked to physical trade performance, serving as a digital complement to conventional commodity-linked notes.

Enable institutional and accredited investors to explore on-chain yield strategies linked to verified ESG supply chains.

Enhancing Davis Commodities’ Digital Ecosystem

If deployed, RYT could integrate with the company’s broader initiatives in:

Stablecoin settlement , projected to support USD 200–250 million in annual transaction volume by 2027 while reducing cross-border settlement time by over 90%.

, projected to support USD 200–250 million in annual transaction volume by 2027 while reducing cross-border settlement time by over 90%. CFD-based commodity hedging, with early-stage modeling estimating USD 40–60 million in additional volume potential.

These components may ultimately converge into a programmable finance infrastructure, aligning physical trade with tokenized liquidity, ESG compliance, and algorithmic risk management.

ESG Traceability and GENIUS Act Alignment

RYT assessments are being reviewed within the context of the GENIUS Act, recently passed in the United States, which provides regulatory clarity on fiat- and yield-backed tokens. Davis Commodities is exploring the feasibility of integrating ESG certifications—including Bonsucro (for sugar) and ISCC (for rice)—into potential future yield-bearing token models.

Executive Commentary

“Commodity finance is evolving beyond paper-based structures toward programmable, compliant, and inclusive ecosystems,” said Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman of Davis Commodities. “Real Yield Tokenization reflects our vision of connecting physical agricultural supply chains with responsible digital capital participation.”

Next Steps

While no token issuance or fundraising activities have been initiated, Davis Commodities is actively consulting with:

Blockchain infrastructure providers

Custody and compliance solution specialists

Regional financial institutions exploring tokenized instruments

Initial technical pilot scopes may begin within the next two to three quarters, contingent on regulatory alignment and capital market conditions.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.daviscl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the fundraising plans of Davis Commodities Limited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “project,” “predict,” “budget,” “forecast,” “continue,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or negative versions of those expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company’s filings with the SEC identify and discuss other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Davis Commodities Limited assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.