IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 33 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from August 11th to August 15th 2025
       
Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/08/2025FR0010259150 300106,1AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/08/2025FR0010259150 1 500106CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/08/2025FR0010259150 400106,2TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/08/2025FR0010259150 3 116106,2551XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/08/2025FR0010259150 300106,5AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/08/2025FR0010259150 400106,3CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/08/2025FR0010259150 300106,48133TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/08/2025FR0010259150 1 405105,9484XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/08/2025FR0010259150 989109,44499CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/08/2025FR0010259150 96109,8TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/08/2025FR0010259150 3 368109,15698XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/08/2025FR0010259150 350111AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/08/2025FR0010259150 500111,1964CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/08/2025FR0010259150 350111TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/08/2025FR0010259150 3 400110,75138XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/08/2025FR0010259150 300112,9AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/08/2025FR0010259150 600112,9CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/08/2025FR0010259150 300112,6TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/08/2025FR0010259150 3 400112,71932XPAR
   TOTAL21 374 109,2254 

