IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 33 - 2025

|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from August 11th to August 15th 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|106,1
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 500
|106
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|400
|106,2
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 116
|106,2551
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|106,5
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|400
|106,3
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|106,48133
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 405
|105,9484
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|989
|109,44499
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|96
|109,8
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 368
|109,15698
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|350
|111
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|111,1964
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|350
|111
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 400
|110,75138
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|112,9
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|112,9
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|112,6
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 400
|112,71932
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|21 374
|109,2254
