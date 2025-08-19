IPinfo Expands Google Cloud Marketplace Offering With New IP Products

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPinfo , the internet data company, today announced the expansion of its Google Cloud Marketplace presence, giving Google Cloud BigQuery users instant, region‑bound access to highly contextual IP intelligence with unified billing and zero‑pipeline onboarding.

Last year, IPinfo began offering free IP to Country and Autonomous System Numbers (ASN) data — now known as IPinfo Lite — to enrich organizations’ existing information in Google Cloud Marketplace. Now IPinfo also offers paid listings that unlock more granular data for more advanced use cases. IPinfo Core and IPinfo Plus deliver deeper context like city-level geolocation, VPN detection, carrier metadata, and connection stability signals, while custom data packages offer fully tailored IP data solutions.

Integrating these comprehensive products into Google Cloud BigQuery ensures US-multi or EU-multi region-bound access, and streamlines procurement. IPinfo’s data supports high-speed analytics with daily or monthly refreshes, no ETL or storage overhead, and sub-second joins on 100M+ row tables using packaged user-defined functions (UDFs).

Whether you're defending against fraud or powering personalization at scale, IPinfo’s data empowers users to move faster across a wide range of high-impact use cases:

Detect risky traffic : Identify anonymizers like VPNs, proxies, and residential IPs used to evade detection.

: Identify anonymizers like VPNs, proxies, and residential IPs used to evade detection. Enrich first-party data : Add accurate geolocation, carrier, and privacy context to customer records or session logs.

: Add accurate geolocation, carrier, and privacy context to customer records or session logs. Support governance and compliance : Use regional IP data to manage content localization and access rules.

: Use regional IP data to manage content localization and access rules. Drive smarter targeting : Segment users by location or network type to optimize growth campaigns.

: Segment users by location or network type to optimize growth campaigns. Accelerate SOC workflows: Integrate IP risk signals directly into threat models and alert pipelines.



“Our mission is to make IP data effortlessly accessible at cloud scale,” said Ben Dowling, IPinfo founder and CEO. “Google Cloud’s secure‑share model lets users enrich billions of rows in seconds and pay only for the bytes they scan. By adding Core, Plus, and bespoke data packages to Google Cloud Marketplace, we’re delivering the most complete IP context directly inside customers’ Google Cloud BigQuery environments — with zero operational lift and the same enterprise‑grade accuracy our API customers trust.”

Precise IP data is essential for real-time decision-making in security, fraud prevention, and growth operations, where even small errors can lead to missed threats or broken user journeys. IPinfo delivers the most accurate and enriched IP data available, powered by ProbeNet, IPInfo's internet measurement platform: a global network of more than a thousand points of presence across 430+ cities that continuously validates their data. With this Google Cloud BigQuery integration, teams can now access this intelligence directly within their existing data workflows, with full control over data locality and frequency.

“Bringing IPinfo to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the IPinfo solutions on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “IPinfo can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

