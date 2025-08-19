2025 American Women Quarters Ornaments™ on Sale August 26

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) 2025 American Women Quarters Ornaments will be available for purchase on August 26 at noon ET. Each ornament includes a 2025 American Women Quarter with an uncirculated finish. Production is limited to 2,500 units per design. There are no household order limits.

The American Women Quarters™ Program is a four-year initiative that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and paved the way for the generations who followed. The 2025 ornaments feature quarters honoring Ida B. Wells – an investigative journalist, suffragist, educator, and civil rights activist; Juliette Gordon Low – founder of Girl Scouts of the United States of America; Dr. Vera Rubin – astronomer who pioneered work on galaxy rotation, uncovering crucial evidence of dark matter; Stacey Park Milbern – visionary leader and activist for disability justice; and Althea Gibson – multi-sport athlete and first Black athlete to break the color barrier at the highest level in tennis and professional golf.

Produced at the United States Mint at Philadelphia, each designed ornament is hand-crafted in solid brass with a rhodium finish and includes intricate elements specific to each honoree. Attached atop the ornament is a matching ribbon for ease of display.

The American Women Quarters Ornaments are priced at $36.75 each and are sold individually. Sign up to receive “Remind Me” alerts by visiting the official product listing page and selecting each ornament:

American Women Quarters Ornament – Ida B. Wells (product code 25WO1).

American Women Quarters Ornament – Juliette Gordon Low (product code 25WO2).

American Women Quarters Ornament – Dr. Vera Rubin (product code 25WO3).

American Women Quarters Ornament – Stacey Park Milbern (product code 25WO4).

American Women Quarters Ornament – Althea Gibson (product code 25WO5).

These one-of-a-kind ornaments are stunningly protected by matching packaging with the honoree’s name, the year, and the American Women Quarters logo embossed on the top of the box. Included in the box is a certificate of authenticity signed by the Mint Director, along with an explanation of the ornament’s design elements and a brief biography of the honoree.

The 2025 American Women Quarters Ornaments will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, Denver Mint, and the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, DC.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

