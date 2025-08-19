Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market is Forecasted to Reach US$2.9 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft interior sandwich panel market size was valued at US$1.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.9 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft interior sandwich panel market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2023 US$1.8 billion Market Size in 2034 US$2.9 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.4% during 2024-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2034 US$28.1 billion Leading Aircraft Type Narrow-Body Aircraft Leading Application Type Cabin Linings Leading Core Material Type Nomex Honeycomb Leading End-User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market:

The global aircraft interior sandwich panel market is segmented based on aircraft type, application type, core material type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type –

The aircraft interior sandwich panel market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and general aviation.

Narrow-body aircraft are anticipated to drive demand for the aircraft interior sandwich panel market, whereas wide-body aircraft are expected to experience the fastest growth rate in the coming years .

. Narrow-body aircraft is estimated to maintain its unassailable lead in the market in the foreseeable future. The aircraft body type is likely to make the fastest comeback with the resumption of domestic air travel in various parts of the world. The market entry of COMAC C919 is likely to further substantiate the demand in the years to come.



Based on application type –

The market is segmented into floor panels, cabin linings, stowage bin panels, galley panels, lavatory panels, and cargo panels.

Cabin Linings are estimated to maintain their lead in the market over the next ten years. Cabin linings include aircraft sidewall and ceiling panels; therefore, they cover the largest area of application for sandwich panels. Lavatories are expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

Based on core material type –

The aircraft interior sandwich panel market is divided into segments based on core materials: nomex honeycomb, aluminum honeycomb, and others.

Nomex Honeycomb is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period and is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the same period. Nomex honeycomb is especially suited for aircraft interiors, offering key benefits like high mechanical strength and excellent flame-smoke-toxicity (FST) ratings.

Nomex honeycomb is especially suited for aircraft interiors, offering key benefits like high mechanical strength and excellent flame-smoke-toxicity (FST) ratings. Additional advantages include a strong strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance against water, oil, and fuel, high-temperature durability, ease of shaping, and good dielectric properties, making it a versatile and durable choice for interior applications.



Based on end-user type –

The market is segmented into OE and aftermarket.

OE is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period and is likely to be the faster-growing end-user during the same period .

. The OE segment held a larger share of the market in 2022. Commercial aircraft (narrow-body and wide-body aircraft) account for most of the OE and aftermarket demand for sandwich panels. Aftermarket also occupies a healthy chunk of the market. 800+ airlines are active worldwide, generating strong replacement demand for sandwich panels.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft interior sandwich panels throughout the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

Supported by its extensive fleet of regional and general aviation aircraft, which fuels ongoing retrofit demand.

Additionally, the resumed production of the Boeing 737 Max, with plans for gradual increases, contributes to the region's strong demand for sandwich panels.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, driven by rising air travel and fleet expansions in countries like China, Japan, and India.



Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The expected rebound in air passenger traffic.

The ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs.

Upcoming aircraft programs.

The resumption of aircraft interior refurbishment orders from the airlines.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Safran S.A.

The Gill Corporation

Collins Aerospace (a Unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp.)

Triumph Group Inc. (Triumph Composite Systems)

Jamco Corporation

AVIC Cabin Systems Limited

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Euro-Composites Corporation

Yokohama Aerospace America, Inc.

Boeing Encore Interiors LLC

EFW GmbH

Hexcel Corporation.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



