Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabric Market is Forecasted to Reach US$165 Million in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace-engineered coated fabric market size was valued at US$125 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$165 million by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aerospace engineered coated fabric market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/508/aerospace-engineered-coated-fabrics-market.html#form



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$125 million Market Size in 2031 US$165 million Growth (CAGR) 3.8% during 2025-2031 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2025 to 2030 US$0.9 billion Leading Platform Type Civil Aircraft Leading Application Type Evacuation Slides & Lift Rafts Leading Substrate Type Polyamide Leading Coating Type Urethane Leading Process Type Hot Melt Coating Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabric Market:

The global aerospace engineered coated fabric market is segmented based on platform type, application type, substrate type, coating type, process type, and region.

Based on platform type –

The aerospace-engineered coated fabric market is segmented into civil aircraft, military aircraft, and spacecraft.

Civil aircraft are expected to remain the dominant aircraft of the market during the forecast period. Engineered-coated fabrics ensure civil aircraft's safety, durability, and efficiency, making them an essential part of today’s commercial aviation industry.

Engineered-coated fabrics ensure civil aircraft's safety, durability, and efficiency, making them an essential part of today’s commercial aviation industry. The increasing demand for air travel has led to an increase in civil aircraft production. This growth in the commercial aviation industry directly increased the demand for materials like engineered coated fabric coatings that contribute to the efficiency and safety of the aircraft. Specialized military applications, such as robot protective covers, airbags for spacecraft, and intumescent cargo covers, mainly use silicone coating fabrics.



Based on application type –

The market is segmented into life vests, aerostats, evacuation slides & lift rafts, fuel cells, and other application types.

Evacuation slide is expected to remain the dominant application type in the market during the forecast period. Evacuation slides are essential for aerospace engineering coated fabrics due to their important role in maintaining passenger safety in an emergency. Fabrics for this application are designed to be highly durable and resistant to temperature fluctuations, UV exposure, and abrasion. Evacuation slides are mainly manufactured with polymer-coated fabric. Trelleborg is one of the leading suppliers of urethane-coated material used to fabricate aircraft evacuation slides.

Evacuation slides are essential for aerospace engineering coated fabrics due to their important role in maintaining passenger safety in an emergency. Fabrics for this application are designed to be highly durable and resistant to temperature fluctuations, UV exposure, and abrasion. Evacuation slides are mainly manufactured with polymer-coated fabric. Trelleborg is one of the leading suppliers of urethane-coated material used to fabricate aircraft evacuation slides. Nearly all commercial aircraft are equipped with evacuation slides for emergencies. As commercial aircraft production increases, it indirectly drives the demand for evacuation slides using engineered coated fabric. Aerostats and rafts are also growing applications in the market as they require materials that can maintain their structure while being lightweight enough to support their buoyancy. Engineered-coated fabrics offer a balance of strength and lightness, allowing this craft to be airborne for more extended periods without adding unnecessary weight.

Based on substrate type –

The market is segmented into polyester, fiberglass, aramid, polyamide, and other substrate types.

Polyamide is expected to be the dominant segment in the market during the forecast period. Polyamide is expected to remain dominant in the aerospace engineering coated fabrics market due to its unique combination of strength, durability, and versatility.

Polyamide is expected to remain dominant in the aerospace engineering coated fabrics market due to its unique combination of strength, durability, and versatility. As the aviation industry increasingly focuses on reducing emissions and operating costs, materials like polyamide, which offer a high strength-to-weight ratio, are becoming more crucial. As aircraft production increases, especially in civil aviation, the demand for polyamide-based engineered coated fabrics is expected to grow.



Based on coating type –

The market is segmented into urethane, rubber, silicone, and other coating types.

Urethane is expected to be the key demand generator in the market during the forecast period .

. Urethane coatings provide exceptional tensile strength and resistance to heat, fire, and harsh environmental conditions. The evacuation slide is the key application for this coating.

Rubber and silicone coatings are gaining momentum due to their unique characteristics. Rubber offers excellent flexibility, elasticity, and impact resistance, while silicone stands out for its exceptional heat resistance, making it ideally suited for specialized aerospace applications.

Based on process type –

The market is segmented into hot melt coating, calendering, knife coating, and other process types.

Hot melt coating is expected to remain the dominant process type during the forecast period . Hot melt coatings are suitable for use in applications such as protective clothing and industrial fabrics since they require a coating with good adhesive characteristics. Compared to other coating methods, hot melt coating tends to be quick; therefore, the coated fabrics can be manipulated as soon as they are produced, increasing throughput rates and shortening processing times.

. Hot melt coatings are suitable for use in applications such as protective clothing and industrial fabrics since they require a coating with good adhesive characteristics. Compared to other coating methods, hot melt coating tends to be quick; therefore, the coated fabrics can be manipulated as soon as they are produced, increasing throughput rates and shortening processing times. The calendering process is a very productive and inexpensive method, especially for large-scale productions. It permits certain types of continuous production as opposed to the batch process, which again lowers manufacturing time and manpower costs. The process helps achieve uniform thickness, which is very important, especially in coating applications requiring fixed thickness, such as healthcare and automotive.

Other processes, like knife coating, are batch processes that run at lower speeds than ongoing processes, such as calendaring.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/508/aerospace-engineered-coated-fabrics-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is projected to remain the largest market for aerospace-engineered coated fabrics during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

The United States acts as the growth engine of the aerospace engineering coated fabric market, driven by the presence of multiple OEMs, tier suppliers, coatings manufacturers, and major airlines.

The expanding fleet of commercial airlines is expected to fuel the demand for engineered coated fabric in the North American region in the coming years. In addition, advancements in aircraft manufacturing and a rise in maintenance and repair services also contribute to the market growth.

In contrast, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest growth during the forecast period. Several factors are driving the increase, such as the growing demand for commercial aircraft to boost passenger traffic, Boeing-Airbus assembly plants in China, and domestic and regional sales of aircraft such as the COMAC C919 and the Mitsubishi MRJ.



Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabric Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing aircraft deliveries.

Increasing demand for lightweight products.

Development of high-performance applications.

Technological advancements.

Introduction of stringent standards regarding passenger safety.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabric Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Trelleborg

Continental

Orca, Pennel & Flipo

Fothergill Engineered Fabrics Ltd

Freudenberg

Mid-Mountain Materials Inc.

American Chemistry Council, Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Engineered Coated Fabric Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast, trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Also Read Our Newly Published Reports on GlobeNewswire:



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research and consulting firm that highly specializes in IT & Telecom, aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.