The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache Ozone 2.0.0 

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced Apache Ozone 2.0.0 , a major milestone for the cloud-native distributed object store built for big data, analytics, and AI workloads.

"Apache Ozone 2.0.0 represents years of community collaboration and production lessons from large-scale deployments,” said Sammi Chen, Apache Ozone PMC Chair and Principal Engineer at Cloudera. “We're seeing growing adoption of Ozone in production, and this release brings the stability, performance, and ecosystem integration users have asked for."

Ozone 2.0.0 responds to growing demand from organizations building AI and analytics platforms that require scalable, fault-tolerant, and cost-efficient storage—without giving up on performance or operational ease.

Key Highlights of Apache Ozone 2.0.0:

Operational Database Support : Apache Ozone is the first object store to support Apache HBase, enabling low-latency read/write workloads alongside traditional object storage.

: Apache Ozone is the first object store to support Apache HBase, enabling low-latency read/write workloads alongside traditional object storage. Atomic Key Operations : Support for atomic key overwrite and key replacement improves consistency for applications running concurrently.

: Support for atomic key overwrite and key replacement improves consistency for applications running concurrently. Modernized Recon UI : The Ozone Recon monitoring interface has been redesigned for clarity, with better metrics and navigation to support administrators.

: The Ozone Recon monitoring interface has been redesigned for clarity, with better metrics and navigation to support administrators. Expanded Platform Support : Now compatible with JDK 17 and JDK 21 , and builds natively on ARM64 , enabling broader deployment options.

: Now compatible with , and builds natively on , enabling broader deployment options. Improved Snapshots : Snapshot operations are more robust and efficient, particularly in large-scale environments with frequent replication or churn.

: Snapshot operations are more robust and efficient, particularly in large-scale environments with frequent replication or churn. Day-2 Operations: SCM decommissioning is now supported, making it easier to safely remove or rotate hardware as part of lifecycle management.

With version 2.0.0, Apache Ozone continues its evolution from an object store for Apache Hadoop to a modern, cloud-native storage platform designed for AI, data lakehouses, and hybrid cloud use cases.

For more information on Apache Ozone 2.0.0 and to get started, visit https://ozone.apache.org/release/2.0.0/

Additional Resources:

Download : https://ozone.apache.org/download.html

: Documentation : https://ozone.apache.org/docs/2.0.0/

: Blog : https://ozone.apache.org/blogs

: GitHub : https://github.com/apache/ozone

: Follow on X/Twitter: @ApacheOzone

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the global home for open source software, powering some of the world’s most ubiquitous software projects including Apache Airflow, Apache Camel, Apache Cassandra, Apache Groovy, Apache HTTP Server, and Apache Kafka. Established in 1999, the ASF is at the forefront of open source innovation, setting industry standards to advance software for the public good. Learn more at https://apache.org .

ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://communityovercode.org/

© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





