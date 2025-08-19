QuisLex Appoints Alok Priyadarshi as Vice President, Strategic AI Advisory and Legal Transformation for QuisLex Advisory

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider and pioneer in the industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alok Priyadarshi as vice president for strategic AI advisory and legal transformation. This newly created role underscores QuisLex’s commitment to accelerating clients’ adoption of cutting-edge AI solutions and driving impactful legal transformation through its recently launched QuisLex Advisory offering.

With nearly two decades of experience leading digital transformation and AI-driven strategies at global Fortune 500 enterprises, Priyadarshi brings a unique blend of technical expertise, legal industry knowledge, and operational leadership to this position. He began his legal career at QuisLex, managing service delivery for a major Fortune 500 client and leading a team embedded in the client’s legal department, handling complex legal operations, matter and spend management, analytics, knowledge management, and digital transformation initiatives.

At Novartis, Priyadarshi established the company’s global Legal Technology and Legal Operations teams at the Hyderabad Global Capability Centre, delivering enterprise solutions including an advanced contract analytics platform, an AI-enabled chatbot, enterprise CLM, and integrated workflow systems. Leveraging a deep understanding of the legal tech and vendor landscape, he implemented solutions improving efficiency, collaboration, and strategic decision-making across the global legal function. Later at EY, he led technology strategy and enablement for Global Legal Transform and Operate services and was part of the Global Law Innovation and Technology team, delivering future-ready infrastructure including enterprise CLM and GenAI- and agentic AI-enabled workflows to help clients modernize operations, enhance service delivery, and achieve greater scalability.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alok back to QuisLex, and specifically QuisLex Advisory,” says Brian Corbin, global head of strategic services and leader of QuisLex Advisory. “His proven track record helping organizations unlock operational excellence through responsible AI and digital innovation will be invaluable in guiding our clients through the next evolution of legal services.”

Priyadarshi is focused on developing agentic AI-native legal technologies and operating models reshaping how legal services are delivered. With experience spanning Big 4 consulting, global in-house legal operations, and alternative legal services, he offers a 360-degree perspective on modernizing and transforming legal functions.

“I am excited to rejoin QuisLex at such a pivotal moment,” says Priyadarshi. “The pace of technological change is reshaping the way legal functions operate, and QuisLex’s focus on responsible innovation, practical transformation, and measurable outcomes uniquely positions us to serve as trusted advisors to legal leaders navigating this new era.”

The launch of QuisLex Advisory and strategic investments in AI reflect QuisLex’s ongoing mission to enable clients to accelerate digital transformation, maximize efficiency, and stay ahead in a dynamic legal landscape.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed review, contract lifecycle management, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, data breach, legal spend management, and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians, and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce costs, mitigate risk, and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 NewLaw Provider, the World Commerce & Contracting Association as an Outstanding Service Provider, and the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

