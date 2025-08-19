Aerospace & Defense Aramid Honeycomb Core Market is Forecasted to Reach US$561.2 Million in 2035, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace & defense aramid honeycomb core market size was valued at US$377.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$561.2 million by 2035, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2035, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aerospace & defense aramid honeycomb core market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$377.1 million Market Size in 2035 US$561.2 million Growth (CAGR) 3.6% during 2024-2035 Leading Product Type Meta-Aramid Leading Application Type Cabin Interiors Leading End-Use Type OE Leading Aircraft Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2035 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aerospace & Defense Aramid Honeycomb Core Market:

The global aerospace & defense aramid honeycomb core market is segmented based on product type, application type, end-use type, aircraft type, and region.

Based on product type –

The aerospace & defense aramid honeycomb core market is segmented into meta-aramid and para-aramid.

Meta-aramid is expected to remain the dominant material , supported by its widespread use across industries and the availability of various grades that enhance its versatility. Honeycomb structures with meta-aramid cores offer superior impact resistance, contributing to the longevity and reliability of aerospace parts.

supported by its widespread use across industries and the availability of various grades that enhance its versatility. Honeycomb structures with meta-aramid cores offer superior impact resistance, contributing to the longevity and reliability of aerospace parts. The growing use of para-aramid honeycomb structures in aerospace applications is largely driven by their effectiveness in reducing aircraft weight, which enhances fuel efficiency and increases payload capacity. Additionally, their ability to withstand high temperatures ensures structural integrity and safety in demanding environments.

Based on application type –

The market is segmented into cabin interiors and aerostructures.

Cabin interiors are expected to remain the dominant application of the A&D aramid honeycomb core market during the forecast period.

Driven by the ongoing need for enhanced passenger comfort and continuous improvements in aircraft interior design. This segment is projected to grow steadily and maintain its lead over the forecast period. Aerostructures are also anticipated to grow in parallel, gradually strengthening their market share.

Based on end-use type –

The market is segmented into OE and aftermarket.

OE is expected to remain the dominant end-use category of the market during the forecast period.

Driven by consistently rising demand and supply chain advantages, enabling faster growth compared to the aftermarket. Meanwhile, the aftermarket is projected to grow at a steady pace and maintain a strong presence throughout the forecast period.

Based on aircraft type –

The market is segmented into commercial, regional, general, defense, helicopter, UAM, and other aircraft.

Commercial aircraft is expected to lead the market in the forecast period, supported by rising demand and consistent year-on-year supply improvements. The demand for aramid honeycomb is driven by high production rates of Boeing 737, Airbus A320, and wide-body aircraft like the A350 and B787, with the use of aramid honeycomb cores in aircraft interiors (floor panels, bulkheads, partitions, galleys), control surfaces (rudders, ailerons, spoilers), engine nacelles, and fairings.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America will continue as the largest market for aramid honeycomb core materials. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

The United States is leading the charge both regionally and globally. The country serves as the primary growth engine, driven by the presence of several major aerospace OEMs and tier suppliers.

Likewise, Europe is expected to remain the second-largest market during the forecast period. The region is also expected to grow during the same period, due to an increasing healthy growth in the aerospace & defense industry.



Aerospace & Defense Aramid Honeycomb Core Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Expected Increase in Aircraft Fleets: Growing air travel demand and fleet modernization programs are driving increased procurement of fuel-efficient, next-generation aircraft by both commercial and defense industries.

Increasing use of high-performance materials in Aircraft: Driven by the need for lightweight and durable components, aerospace manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced materials to boost performance and fuel efficiency.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Aramid Honeycomb Core Market:

The market is highly fragmented, with over 50 players across the region. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

ACT Materials Co., Ltd.

AVIC Composite Corporation Ltd.

Euro-Composites Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Jiaxing Yagang Composite Materials (CMAG)

Plascore, Inc.

Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA

Shandong Fanglei Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Showa Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd.

The Gill Corporation



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

