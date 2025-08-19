EV Hoses Market is Forecasted to Reach US$15.7 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EV hoses market size was valued at US$6.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$15.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 11.4% from 2025 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global EV hoses market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3812/electric-vehicle-hoses-market.html#form



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$6.0 billion Market Size in 2031 US$15.7 billion Growth (CAGR) 11.4% during 2025-2031 Leading Vehicle Type Light Vehicles Leading Propulsion Type BEV Leading Application Type Complex Thermal Management Hoses Leading Material Type Rubber Hoses Leading Pressure Type Low-Pressure Hoses Leading End-User Type OE Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the EV Hoses Market:

The global EV hoses market is segmented based on vehicle type, propulsion type, application type, material type, pressure type, end-user type, and region.

Based on vehicle type –

The electric vehicle (EV) hoses market is segmented into light vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Light vehicles are anticipated to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period .

. This dominance is primarily driven by the global emphasis on electrification within the light vehicles category, which includes passenger cars, crossovers, and small utility vehicles. The widespread consumer shift towards electric mobility in this segment has been significantly bolstered by favorable government policies, incentives, and subsidies aimed at promoting cleaner transportation solutions. These measures have accelerated the production and sales of light electric vehicles (LEVs), thereby increasing the demand for components such as EV hoses that are essential for thermal management, fluid transfer, and overall vehicle efficiency.

Based on propulsion type –

The electric vehicle (EV) hoses market is segmented into hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Among these, BEVs are expected to remain the dominant propulsion type while also being the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period .

This trend is primarily driven by the global shift toward achieving zero-emission mobility, as BEVs are fully electric and produce no tailpipe emissions. Governments across the world are implementing increasingly stringent environmental regulations, providing incentives, subsidies, and policy support that directly promote the adoption of BEVs over hybrid alternatives. These measures, combined with growing consumer awareness of climate change and sustainable mobility, are fueling the accelerated adoption of BEVs and, consequently, the demand for specialized EV hoses used in these vehicles.

Based on application type –

The EV hoses market is segmented into electric power steering and braking systems, basic thermal management hoses, complex thermal management hoses, and other applications.

Among these, complex thermal management hoses are projected to be the fastest-growing application type during the forecast period.

This is primarily driven by the growing need for advanced thermal management solutions to ensure the safe and efficient operation of high-performance battery systems in electric vehicles. As battery technologies evolve, with increasing energy densities and greater power outputs, electric vehicles require more sophisticated cooling systems to manage the heat generated during charging, discharging, and operation. Complex thermal management hoses play a critical role in circulating coolants precisely and effectively across various battery modules, power electronics, and drive components to prevent overheating and ensure consistent performance.

Based on material type –

The EV hoses market is segmented into rubber, thermoplastics, and other materials.

Among these, rubber hoses are expected to remain the dominant material type during the forecast period.

This is largely due to rubber’s proven versatility, flexibility, and high tolerance to demanding operating conditions, making it well-suited for a wide range of EV applications. Whether used for coolant circulation, fluid transfer, or complex thermal management systems, rubber hoses provide the durability and reliability needed to support the safe and efficient operation of electric vehicles.

Based on end-user type –

The EV hoses market is segmented into the Original Equipment (OE) and aftermarket.

Among these, OE is projected to be the fastest-growing end-user during the forecast period.

This growth is primarily driven by the rapid increase in global EV production as governments, consumers, and manufacturers accelerate the shift toward cleaner mobility solutions. As EV production volumes rise, OE manufacturers face strong and sustained demand for EV hoses, which are essential for key functions such as thermal management, fluid transfer, and steering and braking systems. Every new EV built requires a range of high-quality hoses integrated during the assembly process, making OE demand directly tied to the growth of the EV market itself.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3812/electric-vehicle-hoses-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by region for EV hoses during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

Driven by its dominant position in electric vehicle (EV) production and sales. The region, led by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, accounts for the highest market share in global EV adoption.

This rapid growth stems from strong consumer interest in electric mobility, favorable government policies, and substantial investments in EV manufacturing. As EV production scales up across Asia-Pacific, the demand for key components, such as EV hoses used in thermal management, fluid transfer, and other critical systems, continues to rise in tandem.



EV Hoses Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing use of this worldwide due to customer awareness and manufacturers looking for environmentally friendly transportation.

Technological development in the types of hoses and improvements in the quality and efficiency of EVs also fuel the market growth.

Concerning emissions standards, environmental laws and policies on zero-emission vehicles are also driving the market.

Furthermore, the need for lighter as well as longer-lasting hose products is also a factor since it directly impacts the efficiency and safety of a vehicle.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the EV Hoses Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

TI Fluid Systems plc.

Continental AG

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Gates Corporation

Tianjin Pengling Group Co., Ltd.

Cooper Standard Automotive Inc.

Nichirin Co., Ltd.

Toyado Gosei Co. Ltd.

Yokohama Industries

Pirtek Limited



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant content in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the EV Hoses Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecasts and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



Also Read Our Newly Published Reports on GlobeNewswire:



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research and consulting firm that highly specializes in IT & telecom, aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.