Waterproofing Membrane Market is Forecasted to Reach US$42.3 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterproofing membrane market size was valued at US$31.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$42.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global waterproofing membrane market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3940/waterproofing-membrane-market.html#form



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$31.8 billion Market Size in 2030 US$42.3 billion Growth (CAGR) 4.8% during 2024-2030 Leading Membrane Type Sheet Membrane Leading Product Type Bitumen Leading Application Type Roofing Leading End-Use Type Residential Leading Construction Type Renovation Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Waterproofing Membrane Market:

The global waterproofing membrane market is segmented based on membrane type, product type, application type, end-use type, construction type, and region.

Based on membrane type –

The waterproofing membrane market is segmented into sheet membranes and liquid-applied membranes.

Sheet membranes will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period .

. Driven by their superior durability, they are the preferred choice for large-scale commercial and infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, liquid-applied membranes are experiencing faster growth, driven by adaptability to complex structures. The market is becoming more efficient as both segments align with evolving sustainability standards and the adoption of cool roofing technologies.

Based on product type –

The waterproofing membrane market is segmented into bitumen, PVC, TPO, acrylic, polyurea, polyurethane, and other product types.

Bitumen is expected to remain dominant in the sheet membrane, whereas polyurethane will be the fastest-growing product type in the liquid-applied membrane during the forecast period.

Sheet membranes prefer bitumen as their choice of covering material while maintaining dominance in the marketplace. Polyurethane liquid-applied membranes are presently increasing in popularity as industry stakeholders predict they will dominate a substantial segment share in the future. Membrane options need to fulfill sustainability requirements to maintain market position and provide cost-efficient solutions.

Based on application type –

The market is segmented into roofing, foundation & below grade, water-retaining structures, infrastructure, and other application types.

Roofing is expected to hold its major share in the application type of the waterproofing membrane, with rising worldwide residential and construction spending. The market shows increasing acceptance of cool roofs as an essential development due to global warming trends. The essential role that cool roofs play in boosting energy efficiency creates additional momentum for market expansion.

Based on end-use type –

The market is segmented into residential, non-residential, and infrastructure.

The residential category is projected to maintain its dominance and experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period with increasing construction spending and housing demands, as well as rising home improvement demands. The commercial category is expected to remain a market driver, supported by ongoing infrastructure development and increasing demand for cool roofs and reflective surfaces to enhance energy efficiency across various regions.

Based on construction type –

The market is segmented into new construction and renovation.

Renovation is expected to be the fastest-growing category of the market, outpacing new construction with aging infrastructure worldwide.

The demand for renovations will continue to be stable because infrastructure projects involve aging structures, while sustainable building practices gain popularity, supported by home improvements and repair projects. The projection for new construction continues to maintain its market share due to emerging countries over the coming forecast period.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3940/waterproofing-membrane-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the largest market for waterproofing membranes during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

Driven by rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure projects, and strong construction demand.

Growth in Asia-Pacific will be further supported by emerging countries such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, North America is projected to experience the highest growth rate by 2030, fueled by increasing renovation activities, stringent regulatory requirements, and the rising adoption of advanced, sustainable waterproofing solutions.



Waterproofing Membrane Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Growing urbanization and infrastructure maintenance.

Rising adoption of eco-friendly waterproofing technologies.

Advancements in polymer-based liquid-applied membranes, enhancing durability and environmental resistance.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Waterproofing Membrane Market:

The market is highly fragmented, with over 500 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Oriental Yuhong Waterproofing Technology

Sika AG

RPM International

Saint-Gobain

Soprema Group

Holcim Group

Mapei S.p.A.

Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Standard Industries



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Waterproofing Membrane Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research and consulting firm that highly specializes in IT & telecom, aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.