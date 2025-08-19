Seals Market is Forecasted to Reach US$88.2 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seals market size was valued at US$68.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$88.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global seals market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$68.1 billion Market Size in 2031 US$88.2 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.6% during 2024-2031 Leading End-Use Industry Type Transportation Leading Material Type Elastomeric seals Leading Product Type Lip Seals Leading End-User Type OE Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Seals Market:

The global seals market is segmented based on end-use industry type, material type, product type, end-user type, and region.

Based on end-use industry type –

The seal market is categorized by end-use industry type into transportation, processing, electrical & electronics, mobile machinery, manufacturing tools, energy & power, and other end uses.

The transportation industry is expected to maintain its dominance in the seals market throughout the forecast period .

. The increasing production and sales of vehicles, particularly in emerging markets, are primary contributors to the sustained need for seals in automotive applications. Seals are crucial components in various vehicle systems, such as engines, transmissions, braking systems, and air conditioning units, where they prevent leaks and protect internal components from dirt, moisture, and other contaminants. As global automotive production rises, the demand for high-performance seals is expected to grow proportionally.

Based on material type –

The seals market is categorized by material type into elastomeric seals and thermoplastic seals.

Elastomeric seals are expected to remain the dominant material type in the seals market throughout the forecast period due to their wide range of applications, cost-effectiveness, and superior performance characteristics in various industries .

due to their wide range of applications, cost-effectiveness, and superior performance characteristics in various industries Elastomeric seals, which are made from synthetic or natural rubbers, are known for their flexibility, resilience, and ability to maintain sealing integrity even under challenging conditions such as extreme temperatures, pressure fluctuations, and exposure to chemicals. These attributes make them ideal for sealing applications across a wide array of industries, particularly in transportation, automotive, and manufacturing sectors.

Based on product type –

The seal market is divided into O-rings, gaskets, profile seals, energized seals, mechanical seals, lip seals, and others.

Lip seals are anticipated to be both the dominant and the fastest-growing product type in the seals market during the forecast period.

Owing to their wide applicability, high performance, and critical role in preventing leakage and contamination in rotating equipment. Also known as rotary shaft seals, lip seals are designed to retain lubricants while excluding contaminants such as dirt, dust, and moisture. Their unique design, featuring a flexible sealing lip in contact with the shaft, makes them indispensable in dynamic sealing applications, particularly where there is relative motion between components, such as in engines, pumps, gearboxes, and motors.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market by region for the seals during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

Driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and strong economic growth across key countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations. The region's expanding manufacturing base, particularly in automotive, electronics, industrial machinery, and power generation sectors, is significantly increasing the demand for reliable sealing solutions. As these industries continue to grow in scale and complexity, the need for advanced seals to ensure operational efficiency, safety, and leak prevention is becoming more critical.



Seals Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing demand for high-performance sealing solutions across transportation, manufacturing, energy, and processing industries, where reliability, safety, and efficiency are critical.

The global push for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, especially in the automotive and aerospace sectors, has intensified the need for advanced seals capable of withstanding high temperatures, pressures, and aggressive media.

Additionally, the rise of electric vehicles and automation in manufacturing is creating new technical requirements for seals with superior material properties and precision.

Growing investments in infrastructure, power generation, and industrial machinery, particularly in emerging markets, are also accelerating seal consumption.

Furthermore, advancements in material science and sealing technology, which enable the development of longer-lasting and more versatile seals, are expanding their applications and boosting market growth.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Seals Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

AB SKF

Dana Incorporation

EnPro Industries

Flowserve Corporation

Freudenberg Group

Greene Tweed & Co.

Hutchinson SA

James Walker & Co

John Crane (Smiths Group)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Tenneco Inc.

Trelleborg AB



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Seals Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



