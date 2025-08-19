Davis Commodities Explores Tokenized Commodity Yields to Scale $1 Billion Digital Trade Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), a Singapore-based agricultural trading company, today announced ongoing strategic reviews of tokenized yield instruments designed to extend the company’s initiatives in commodity finance digitization.

The approach under study expands on Davis Commodities’ earlier assessments of Real Yield Tokenization (RYT), stablecoin settlement layers, and modular CFD structures, all aimed at connecting global agri-trade with programmable liquidity and ESG-aligned capital.

Scaling Toward a Billion-Dollar Digital Infrastructure

Preliminary internal projections indicate that tokenized yield-linked frameworks could be positioned to represent USD 800 million to 1 billion in commodity-linked flows by 2030, across core markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Potential integration paths may include:

Yield-linked tokens benchmarked to physical exports of sugar, rice, and oils & fats.

benchmarked to physical exports of sugar, rice, and oils & fats. Cross-border stablecoin rails , modeled to potentially reduce settlement time by 90–95% while supporting USD 250–300 million in annual transactions by 2027.

, modeled to potentially reduce settlement time by 90–95% while supporting USD 250–300 million in annual transactions by 2027. CFD-based commodity hedging, with initial pilot frameworks suggesting USD 60–80 million in additional notional volumes.

These early models outline how traditional commodity finance might converge with digital yield structures in a scalable, transparent manner.

Ecosystem & ESG Synergies

The tokenized infrastructure under assessment could serve as a foundation for algorithmic ESG traceability, embedding recognized certifications such as Bonsucro (sugar) and ISCC (rice) directly into tokenized yields.

Such integration may allow institutional and accredited investors to explore on-chain yield models connected with verified sustainable trade flows, aligning with global policies like the GENIUS Act in the U.S.

Executive Commentary

“Commodity-linked finance is moving beyond fragmented bilateral settlements toward digital ecosystems that are programmable and inclusive,” said Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman of Davis Commodities. “We believe tokenized yield structures, if validated, could represent an important layer in scaling agricultural trade into digital capital markets.”

Next Steps

Davis Commodities is engaging with:

Blockchain protocol developers exploring tokenized finance frameworks.

exploring tokenized finance frameworks. Custody and compliance providers specializing in regulated yield-bearing assets.

specializing in regulated yield-bearing assets. Regional trade financiers assessing tokenized commodity flows as potential balance sheet complements.

Exploratory pilot programs may be scoped over the coming quarters, subject to market conditions and regulatory alignment.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the fundraising plans of Davis Commodities Limited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “project,” “predict,” “budget,” “forecast,” “continue,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or negative versions of those expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company’s filings with the SEC identify and discuss other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Davis Commodities Limited assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.