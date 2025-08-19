Auction of Washington Wines Raises $4 Million in 2025

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Auction of Washington Wines , one of the nation’s top charity wine auctions, wrapped up its 38th year with a weekend defined by celebration and generosity. From August 14–16, more than 2,000 guests gathered in Woodinville, Bellevue, and online—raising their paddles and their glasses—to help generate more than $4 million in support of the organization’s beneficiaries. The festivities brought together over 300 winemakers, vintners, and growers, each showcasing the exceptional diversity and quality that define Washington wines.

Funds raised support a philanthropic commitment to Seattle Children’s, Washington State University’s Viticulture & Enology Department, and Vital Wines, a nonprofit winery that provides much needed medical care to vineyard workers. Since its debut in 1988, the Auction has raised more than $72 million.

"This year’s auction events were a powerful reminder of what makes Washington wine so special. It is the people behind the wine and those who come together to give back,” said Jamie Peha, Executive Director of the Auction of Washington Wines and a 30-year veteran of the wine industry. “I am deeply grateful to our wineries, donors, and community for their generosity, which ensures a lasting impact for Seattle Children’s, WSU’s Viticulture & Enology Department, and Vital Wines. As I retire from this role, I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished together and the bright future ahead."

Washington’s premier philanthropic series included the following highlights:

TOAST! Industry Awards, August 14. The Washington wine community gathered at Sparkman Cellars for the 4th annual TOAST! celebration honoring Washington wine luminaries and emerging leaders. Guests enjoyed a multi-course dinner paired with incredible Ackley Brands wine. Peha welcomed guests and presented the evening’s first awards to honorary vintner Jean-François Pellet of Pepper Bridge Winery and honorary grower Tom Waliser of Atlas Vineyard Management. A full list of honorees is available at https://auctionofwawines.org/about-us/honorees/ .

Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction, August 15. Washington wine’s largest party of the summer took place on the grounds of Chateau Ste. Michelle, welcoming more than 1,000 guests. Over 100 Washington wineries poured their best, paired with Northwest-inspired bites from a variety of Puget Sound chefs. In the lively onsite Auction, guests bid on 175 exclusive, not-yet-released cases from top wineries—raising a grand total of $125,500, with the highest bids going to Upchurch Vineyard, Dossier Wine Collective, and Cairdeas Winery.

38th Annual Gala, August 16. The Hyatt Regency Bellevue was a new location to the marquee event of the weekend, a glamorous night featuring a two-hour social reception with 20 wineries pouring followed by a five-course dinner at 45 winemaker-hosted tables. Live lots included global travel packages and exclusive Washington wine lots, which raised more than $1 million. Top lots included a five-night trip to Bordeaux with the 2025 Auction of Washington Wines Honorary Chair Kyle MacLachlan, with private tours of Château Margaux, Château Lynch-Bages, Château Haut-Bailly, and Château d’Yquem, which sold for $140,000; a seven-night luxury villa experience in Champagne, which raised a total of $99,000; an exclusive experience in Napa Valley and on Red Mountain guided by Marchese Piero Antinori, Renzo Cotarella, and Bob Betz, MW, which sold for $90,000. The room erupted in applause during the paddle raise, which raised a total of $1.8 million, with multiple gifts over $100,000, and a record-breaking $250,000 opening gift from auction patrons Stewart and Susan Kuehne. The Gala raised in excess of $3 million.

“It’s a joy to come together tonight to celebrate this community,” said Kyle MacLachlan, the Auction of Washington Wines 2025 Honorary Chair, addressing the crowd at Saturday night’s Gala. “We are stronger together than as individuals. We are better when we celebrate our successes, and our failures, as our community—and I realize that’s the way we do things in the Washington wine world, we support each other.”

Auction of Washington Wines wishes to thank their incredible sponsors for the ongoing generosity and support. Ackley Brands was the TOAST! presenting sponsor in 2025. Trysk Print Solutions was the select sponsor, and supporting sponsors include Colangelo & Partners, Tonnellerie Quintessence, Saxco International, Sean P. Sullivan’s Northwest Wine Report, the Washington Wine Commission, and Wine Glass Marketing.

PNC Bank provided the Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction VIP Tent, AgWest Farm Credit was the Barrel Auction sponsor, and Talking Rain was the water sponsor. Tonnellerie Quintessence provided the barrel heads, and Four Feathers Wine Services provided a quiet area for vintners to take a break during the event.

The Gala Social sponsor was Chateau Ste Michelle, and corporate table sponsors included CBIZ, PNC Bank, Rainier Heli International, RNDC, and Southern Glazer’s. Thank you to the wineries who sponsored the incredible auction lots.

The Auction of Washington Wines supports the growth and raises awareness of the Washington wine industry while benefiting the greater community through fundraising events. The auction has raised more than $72 million since its inception in 1988. Washington’s premier wine auction uplifts the state’s wine industry and raises funds for Seattle Children's, Washington State University’s Viticulture and Enology Department, and Vital Wines, a nonprofit winery that provides much needed medical care to vineyard workers. Key supporters for 2025 include Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the John L. Scott Foundation, The Seattle Times, PNC Bank, and Ackley Brands. For more information visit auctionofwawines.org .

