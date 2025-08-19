Publishing of Eimskip's second quarter 2025 results

 | Source: Eimskipafelag Islands hf. Eimskipafelag Islands hf.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its second quarter 2025 results after market closing on Tuesday 26 August. 

Investor meeting on 27 August 2025
Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO and Rósa Guðmundsdóttir, CFO, will present the results. The meeting will be held on Wednesday 27 August at 8:30 GMT at the Company’s headquarters, Sundabakki 2, second floor.

The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors. Investors can send questions before the meeting to the email investors@eimskip.com.

Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the Company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.

For further information please contact Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email:  investors@eimskip.com


Recommended Reading