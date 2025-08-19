Bitcoin Swift Nears End of Stage 5 Presale with Over $750,000 Raised and Active PoY Rewards





LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has announced that its Stage 5 presale is entering its final hours, marking a major milestone in the project’s aggressive 64-day fundraising schedule. With over $750,000 raised, more than 2,600 participants, and instant PoY (Proof-of-Yield) rewards already distributed, the project continues to draw significant momentum as it advances toward launch.

Presale Milestone: Stage 5 Closing Soon

At a current presale price of $5 and a launch price set at $15, the closing of Stage 5 underscores both rapid uptake and urgency for new participants. Bitcoin Swift’s presale format is one of the shortest and most accelerated on the market, with a hard close date of September 18, 2025.

Participants in Stage 5 are currently earning an APY of 96%, with more than $60,000 in staking profits already distributed to the community. In addition, referral bonuses remain active at 10% for both parties per transaction, continuing to fuel network-driven growth.

The project has also introduced tiered token bonuses to reward larger commitments during the presale:

Tier 1: $100–$1,999 → 10% Bonus Tokens

$100–$1,999 → 10% Bonus Tokens Tier 2: $2,000–$4,999 → 20% Bonus Tokens

$2,000–$4,999 → 20% Bonus Tokens Tier 3: $5,000+ → 40% Bonus Tokens



Proof-of-Yield Model Already Active

Unlike traditional presales where participants wait until launch to see rewards, Bitcoin Swift has already implemented its PoY (Proof-of-Yield) model. This system delivers programmable, automatic payouts at the close of every presale stage, providing immediate financial benefits to supporters.





Technical Verification and Compliance

Bitcoin Swift’s infrastructure has undergone independent auditing and verification, with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Spywolf all confirming technical robustness. The team has also completed KYC verification , adding a further layer of credibility and transparency for participants.

Roadmap for Expansion

The Bitcoin Swift roadmap lays out an ambitious sequence of deployments and integrations aimed at rapid adoption and long-term scalability:

Q3–Q4 2025: Presale, Solana deployment, PoY rewards, community growth, exchange agreements.

Presale, Solana deployment, PoY rewards, community growth, exchange agreements. Q1 2026: Launch of AI contract engine with reinforcement-learning agents.

Launch of AI contract engine with reinforcement-learning agents. Q2 2026: Integration of zk-ledger, stealth addresses, and privacy-first DeFi modules.

Integration of zk-ledger, stealth addresses, and privacy-first DeFi modules. Q3 2026: Full governance rollout with quadratic voting and AI-driven proposal simulation.

Full governance rollout with quadratic voting and AI-driven proposal simulation. Q4 2026: Native BTC3 chain launch, BTC3E stablecoin release, and institutional node onboarding.



Bitcoin Swift is initially launching on Solana, where it can already process thousands of transactions per second with fees under $0.01. A transition to its own blockchain is planned for 2026, enabling expanded features including institutional-grade compliance-ready stablecoins and advanced governance mechanisms.

Exchange and Market Readiness

Industry reports suggest that Bitcoin Swift is in active discussions with MEXC, KuCoin, and LBank for potential listings. If confirmed, these agreements could provide BTC3 with immediate global visibility and liquidity at launch.

Community and Ecosystem Growth

With 2,600+ users already engaged, Bitcoin Swift is seeing strong participation in both presale and staking programs. The project has emphasized community incentives, from referral bonuses to staking payouts, in order to accelerate adoption.

Influencers and analysts across the crypto ecosystem have also begun highlighting Bitcoin Swift’s presale progress and PoY rewards structure, helping broaden awareness ahead of the September 18 close.

Final Weeks of Presale

With just over a month remaining before the presale concludes, Bitcoin Swift is positioning itself as a fast-moving project with immediate incentives and a detailed multi-year roadmap. Stage 5 is expected to close imminently, and with subsequent stages offering progressively higher prices, the current presale phase represents one of the final opportunities to access BTC3 at early-stage levels.

Key Figures at a Glance

$750,000+ raised

2600+ users

Current Presale Price: $5

$5 Launch Price: $15

$15 APY at Stage 5: 96%

96% Staking Profits Distributed: $60,000+

$60,000+ Referral Bonuses: 10% for both parties

10% for both parties Presale Close: September 18, 2025

Influencer and Community Buzz

The excitement isn’t just coming from inside the project. Influencers and crypto voices are driving significant awareness. Bull Run Angel recently broke down Bitcoin Swift in detail, highlighting why it’s separating itself from presale hype and delivering tangible financial benefits. Other influencers, including Crypto Sister , Crypto Show , and Token Galaxy are echoing the same: Bitcoin Swift is the real deal.





About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is building an AI-driven financial operating system, designed for scalability across DeFi, payments, privacy tools, and governance. With a PoY model delivering immediate returns during presale, a roadmap extending through the launch of its own chain in 2026, and independent audits completed, Bitcoin Swift is progressing toward becoming a leading ecosystem in blockchain finance.

For more information, visit: https://bitcoinswift.com

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Swift. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e424bc15-5f22-41b9-80ac-aa7ee741b3a3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9c56eb9-fb8b-4dbd-8cbf-04386073ff7e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0770acf2-8adc-4762-a7a3-04f3aa4f5b0e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66e73f37-0d3e-4584-a756-aaa2f31fbbd6