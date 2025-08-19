Clare Market Investments Moves Headquarters to Historic Landmark District in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clare Market Investments, LLC, a boutique registered investment advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and small businesses, is proud to announce the relocation of its headquarters to 2620 State Street, Dallas, TX 75204.

The firm’s new office is housed in a beautifully preserved Victorian-style home built in 1885, located in the vibrant State Thomas area — one of Dallas’ most treasured Landmark Districts in the Uptown neighborhood. This historic setting reflects the firm’s guiding principle of “building and preserving a legacy”, both in its physical presence and in its work with clients.

“Moving into a building with such deep Dallas roots symbolizes our commitment to helping families preserve and grow their wealth across generations,” said Keith Rhodus, Founder and Managing Member of Clare Market Investments. “Just as this home has stood for well over a century, our goal is to provide enduring, multi-generational, guidance and stewardship for the families we serve.”

The new location offers a welcoming environment for clients, combining historic charm with modern amenities. Clare Market Investments looks forward to hosting clients in a space that embodies stability, tradition, and long-term vision.

Clients and partners can continue to reach the firm online at claremarket.com or by phone at (866) 659-1019.

About Clare Market Investments, LLC

Clare Market Investments is a Dallas-based registered investment advisor offering investment management, wealth planning, and family office services. With a focus on fiduciary responsibility, transparency, and long-term strategy, Clare Market Investments partners with clients to help them preserve and grow wealth across generations.