Puget Sound Energy’s Beaver Creek Wind Farm now operational

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is proud to announce that its Beaver Creek wind farm, a utility-scale wind project located on the high plains in Stillwater County, Montana, is now fully operational.

The Beaver Creek wind farm is the latest addition in a growing list of renewable energy resources that PSE has brought online as it works toward complying with Washington state's ambitious clean energy laws. By 2030, the amount of new, non-emitting generation resources PSE will need to have is more than the utility has accumulated in its 150-year history.

The wind farm has an initial nameplate capacity of 248 megawatts (MW), enough energy to power about 83,000 homes a year. Montana wind has a high production rate that is especially valuable during extremely cold weather in the Pacific Northwest, when high pressure systems mean that Washington wind farms produce less energy.

"The Beaver Creek project moved from construction to full operation in just over a year, demonstrating what's possible when we combine innovative planning with strong partnerships,” said Mary Kipp, president and CEO of Puget Sound Energy. “I want to particularly thank Montana's state and local officials for their support and collaborative approach that helped make this aggressive timeline possible. Their partnership has been instrumental in bringing this important energy resource online to serve our customers.”

PSE has been a partner in Montana's energy economy since the 1970s and continues to invest in the state of Montana and its communities. The project uses existing PSE transmission on the Colstrip Transmission System to bring the robust wind energy back to PSE customers. PSE is proud to own and operate the Beaver Creek facility in Stillwater County, employing local workers and supporting the community. The wind farm utilized an estimated 200-300 skilled workers during construction and now employs 10 permanent on-site workers for ongoing operations.

“The Beaver Creek Wind project is a great example of how we can harness Montana’s abundant natural resources while strengthening our economy,” said Montana Governor Greg Gianforte. “This is another important milestone in Montana's all-of-the-above energy approach. I appreciate this investment in our state, and I look forward to seeing the benefits it brings to families and businesses in Stillwater County and beyond."



As part of the clean energy transition, PSE continues to partner with energy producers in the state of Montana. Recent examples include power purchase agreements signed with Energy Keepers, Inc., the tribally owned corporation of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes for hydroelectric power, and an agreement with NextEra for power from Montana's largest wind farm, Clearwater Wind, based in Rosebud, Custer and Garfield Counties. PSE also has a power purchase agreement with Clearway Energy Group to receive clean energy from its Haymaker Wind facility, that will be constructed in Wheatland and Meagher Counties, Montana. Learn more about these projects and PSE's work in Montana at www.psemontana.com.

