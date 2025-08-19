Dickey’s Kapolei, HI Grand Opening on August 23

Kapolei, HI, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The island’s appetite for Texas-style barbecue is about to be satisfied. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is officially open in Kapolei, and the restaurant is inviting the community to celebrate with exclusive one-day grand opening specials on Friday, August 23.

Located at 91-710 Farrington Hwy, Suite #350, Dickey’s Kapolei is now serving its famous Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to the Oahu community. On August 23 only, guests can enjoy:

$4 Pulled Pork Sandwiches

25% Off the Total Check

Kids Eat Free with any $12 purchase (limit one free kids meal per qualifying order)

“We’re excited to officially open our doors and welcome the people of Kapolei with open arms and full plates,” said Damon Taylor, franchisee of Dickey’s Kapolei. “This grand opening is about more than just great barbecue—it’s about celebrating community and creating a space where guests feel right at home.”

The newly opened location features dine-in seating, carryout, and delivery, with full-service catering also available. From slow-smoked brisket and fall-off-the-bone ribs to homestyle sides like mac and cheese and barbecue beans, Dickey’s delivers comfort food with a Texas twist.

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., shared her enthusiasm for the Kapolei reopening. “We’re thrilled to bring Dickey’s back to Oahu under strong local leadership,” she said. “Damon’s commitment to quality and service reflects our core values, and we’re proud to serve this vibrant community once again.”

Guests can place orders in-store or online through Dickeys.com, the Dickey’s App, or major third-party delivery platforms.

“Barbecue brings people together, and that’s exactly what we want to do in Kapolei,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “With this new location and a passionate franchisee behind it, we’re looking forward to building lasting connections through great food and service.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

