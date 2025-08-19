Astute Analytica Strengthens Focus on Competitive Intelligence & Benchmarking Services

Chicago, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Analytica, a global market research and strategic advisory firm, has long been a trusted partner for businesses seeking Competitive Intelligence (CI) and Benchmarking solutions. Over the years, the company has supported leading enterprises across healthcare, ICT, automotive, F&B, and other industries with competitor tracking, benchmarking, and strategic intelligence.

Astute Analytica’s CI practice enables clients to stay ahead, make smarter moves, and win in competitive markets. Through its global intelligence network and proprietary research models, the firm transforms raw data into strategic insights, helping companies refine positioning, anticipate competitor moves, and identify white spaces for growth.

“Competitive Intelligence has always been central to our work,” said Vipin Kumar Singh, Director at Astute Analytica. “Our clients rely on us not just for reports, but for actionable intelligence — from competitor landscape mapping and pricing benchmarks to R&D pipeline monitoring and go-to-market strategy analysis. We take pride in being a long-term strategic partner.”

Scope of CI & Benchmarking Services

Competitor Landscape Mapping

SWOT & Strategic Benchmarking

Pricing & Cost Intelligence

Product & Technology Benchmarking

Market Share & Positioning Analysis

Emerging Players & Disruptor Tracking

Innovation & R&D Pipeline Monitoring

Go-to-Market Strategy Benchmarking

Brand Perception & Messaging Analysis

Industry Trend & Forecast Comparisons

Why Global Brands Choose Astute Analytica

Long-standing expertise across 20+ industries

Established global intelligence network for real-time insights

Proprietary competitive tracking frameworks

Custom dashboards & visualizations in Power BI

Confidential, objective, and actionable analysis

Proven track record with leading multinational clients

Astute Analytica continues to work closely with clients worldwide, providing tailored CI and benchmarking solutions to support product launches, geographic expansion, pricing strategies, and innovation planning.

For enquiries, please submit your request at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/competitive-intelligence-and-benchmarking

