[Latest] Global Pipeline Safety Market Size/Share Worth USD 17.84 Billion by 2034 at a 8.97% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

"According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Pipeline Safety Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 7.56 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.83 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 17.84 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.97% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034."

Pipeline Safety Market Overview

The pipeline safety market is a critically important sector that focuses on the maintenance of the integrity, security, and efficiency of pipeline systems for the transportation of oil, gas, and chemicals. With increasing global energy needs, safeguarding these pipelines is a pivotal matter.

The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates that the U.S. is home to more than 2.6 million miles of pipelines, which illustrates the scale of the energy transportation infrastructure. With the rising dependency on pipelines for the continuous transmission of energy combined with the rising demand for effective operation safety and environmental protection, the market is expected to grow.

To address these challenges, companies are using new technologies for monitoring in real-time, detecting leaks, ensuring cybersecurity, and automating controls to avoid problems and comply with tougher regulations.

The key factor that is contributing to the growth of the pipeline safety market is increasing energy demand globally. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that global energy demand will rise by 30% by 2040, noting that natural gas will be one of the most important components of the energy mix.

As a result of this growing demand, governments and energy companies are building more pipeline networks, and they are stressing the need for highly advanced systems that will help avoid leaks, spills, and explosions. The need for a reliable safety measure stems from the fact that these safety incidents can have disastrous impacts on both the environment and public health and safety.

Aspirational technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) are transforming the pipeline safety market. With these technologies, pipeline conditions can be monitored in real-time, offering forward-looking perspectives on pipeline performance for increased safety and operational efficiency.

Massive amounts of sensor data undergo analysis by machine learning algorithms, which identify anomalies, forecast equipment failures, and recommend preventive actions. It enhances this predictive maintenance, which eliminates downtime, reduces repair costs, and helps prevent end-of-life events from occurring.

Digital twin technology is a new trend that creates virtual models of real pipelines to test different situations and monitor their performance in real-time. These digital replicas allow operators to perform a wide-ranging assessment of the structural integrity, predict corrosion rates, and determine optimum maintenance schedules.

For instance, the introduction of AI-driven digital twin solutions by companies such as Schneider Electric and Emerson Electric Co. helps pipeline operators make data-driven decisions. Moreover, fiber optic sensors have transformed pipeline safety for leak detection and pressure measuring. By studying temperature and vibration patterns on the pipeline, we can monitor even the slightest leak and respond quickly.

Based on verticals, the global pipeline safety market is segmented by natural gas, crude oil, and refined products. In 2020, the natural gas segment held the largest market share, accounting for over 62% of the total value. Further pipeline infrastructure must be constructed to accommodate the growing global demand for natural gas, which is preferred for its cleaner energy profile than other fossil fuels.

Governments and energy companies invest billions of dollars in developing safety solutions to avert leaks, explosions, and environmental disasters. Mega-scale projects such as the Power of Siberia pipeline and expanding LNG transport networks force the sector to implement increasingly sophisticated asynchronous control and real-time leak detection systems, thereby tightening the market and enforcing changes at every stage.

The market for pipeline safety systems is segmented across Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The global pipeline safety market is gaining momentum and will continue to expand in the Asia-Pacific region on the back of rapidly growing energy demand and the expansion of pipeline infrastructure.

As energy demands in countries such as China, India, and Australia increase, so too does the amount of investment in oil and gas pipelines statewide. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), energy demand in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account for over half the increase in world energy use through 2040.

This demand expansion is leading to the large-scale capital development of pipeline networks for natural gas, crude oil, and refined products. Examples such as the China-Russia Power of Siberia Pipeline for China and India’s Jagdishpur–Haldia–Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL) underline these changing trends and the pivotal role of pipeline infrastructure in the region.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the global pipeline safety market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this global pipeline safety industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players. These are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses, and value-addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key player profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends, and dynamics in partnerships.

Pipeline Safety Market Regional Analysis

The United States and Canada have one of the largest, most complex pipeline networks in the world. The high value of the crude oil, natural gas, and refined products network in the region creates a significant demand for pipelines, which in turn generates a need for pipeline safety measures.

The presence of major oil and gas companies, such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Enbridge, increases the demand for safety systems to ensure that operations remain as reliable as possible. Shale gas exploration and cross-border pipeline projects, meanwhile, are increasingly calling for tight safety precautions.

List of the prominent players in the Pipeline Safety Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Baker Hughes (US)

Honeywell (US)

Huawei Technologies (China)

AVEVA (UK)

PSI AG (Germany)

BAE Systems (UK)

TransCanada (Canada)

Atmos International (UK)

Clampon AS (Norway)

FFT (Australia)

Perma-Pipe (US)

Senstar (Canada)

Syrinix (UK)

RADIOBARRIER (Russia)

Pure Technologies (Canada)

C-Fer Technologies (Canada)

Total Safety (US)

Krohne Group (Germany)

PLM CAT (US)

Leater (Ukraine)

TTK (France)

Others

The Pipeline Safety Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Solution

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Secure Communication

SCADA for Pipelines

Pipeline Monitoring System

Industrial Control System (ICS) Security

By Vertical

Natural Gas

Crude Oil

Refined Products

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Buy this Premium Pipeline Safety Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

