Navy Veteran Mike Bedenbaugh Unveils "Reviving Our Republic" to Spur Political Reform in America

Prosperity, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navy veteran and former independent congressional candidate Mike Bedenbaugh has released a new book titled "Reviving Our Republic: 95 Theses for the Future of America." This book puts forward specific ideas for political reform in America, taking inspiration from Martin Luther's 95 theses. Bedenbaugh aims to tackle the current political stalemate in the United States with a nonpartisan outlook.

"Reviving Our Republic" presents multiple points aimed at fixing issues in American governance, covering areas like electoral reform, fiscal policy, and foreign relations. The book suggests major political shifts, including implementing term limits and updating the Electoral College system. It also stresses the need to balance federal and state powers, reduce corporate influence in politics, and address the national debt. These proposals are concrete actions for voters, civic leaders, students, and anyone questioning government policies today.

On the unique format and content of his book, Mike Bedenbaugh explained, "Reviving Our Republic was inspired by our nation's rich history and the ongoing necessity to realign and fortify our foundational principles. The intent is to offer an objective, historically informed perspective on evolving politics which hold critical importance today." For a more in-depth look into these ideals, the book is further explored through platforms like the podcast available on YouTube, which delves deeper into the themes and proposals offered.

Bedenbaugh has a diverse background that adds depth to his work. He served five years on the USS South Carolina as part of the U.S. Navy and led Preservation South Carolina as its president. His achievements also include receiving the Order of the Palmetto from the Governor of South Carolina. His role as CEO of Post No Bills, Inc., a national marketing firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles , as well as past experience as a city council member and congressional candidate, showcase his broad knowledge in civic engagement, business, and public policy.

Electoral reform is one of Bedenbaugh's key strategies, suggesting term limits and changes to the Electoral College. The book also calls for campaign finance reform to reduce the power of money in politics. Other significant topics include foreign policy, advocating a return to principles of neutrality for a balanced international stance.

Bedenbaugh highlights the importance of addressing national debt to maintain the country's financial stability. He also suggests a restructuring of congressional war powers to reflect the Constitution more accurately.

The book's goal is to help readers better understand the principles of the Constitution. Alongside the published work, readers can download "The Citizen's Guide to Preserving the Republic" for free, which dives deeper into these subjects and encourages civic participation in governance. More insights can be found on the comprehensive blog that features extensive articles related to the themes of the book.

Bedenbaugh's nonpartisan proposals aim to foster informed discussions across party lines, appealing to a broad audience from political beginners to experienced diplomats. "Finding a common ground based on America's early intentions and working towards a shared future is more important than ever," Bedenbaugh said. "The journey to reaffirm our Republic starts with open minds and engaged citizens."

During a time of political division, Bedenbaugh's book offers potential solutions without taking sides with any major party. He draws wisdom from historical sources like George Washington's Farewell Address and present-day political decisions, all aimed at empowering a responsible and accountable government.

"Reviving Our Republic: 95 Theses for the Future of America" is available on platforms such as Amazon, Apple Books, Audible, and the official website. Those interested can access the book's detailed arguments that spark conversations about America's political future. To Purchase Reviving Our Republic, visit these online platforms.

As a writer for The European on American politics, Bedenbaugh invites readers concerned about the nation's direction to engage with his new book, which serves as both a reflective piece and a call to action. For more information on the book and its support materials, visit the "Reviving Our Republic" website, where a detailed media kit is also available for press and media inquiries.

This publication joins national discussions on constitutional values and government accountability, providing an objective, fact-based addition to these conversations. Combining scholarly insight and practical experience, "Reviving Our Republic" invites open dialogue about America's future governance, laying the foundation for meaningful reform.

