[Latest] Managed Security Services Market Size Will Attain USD 97.12 Billion by 2032 Growing at 14.44% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research (Global Industry Size, Share, Forecast, Trends Analysis Report)

NEW YORK, USA, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Managed Security Services Market By Security (Data Security, Cloud Security, Network Security, and Endpoint Security), By Services (Managed DDoS and Managed Risk & Compliance), By Enterprise (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Defense/Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, and Retail), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2024 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global managed security services market size was valued at around USD 28.84 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.44% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 97.12 billion by 2032.”





Managed Security Services Market Overview:

Managed security services are network security solutions that are outsourced to a service provider. They are also considered as a systematic approach for effectively handling the security requirements of an organization. These services can be carried out in-house as well as can be outsourced to the service provider that supervises network services & information system security services of other firms.

Various functions of managed security services include effective management of firewalls & intrusion detection systems and round-the-clock monitoring of these systems. Apart from this, managed security services also help in monitoring patch management, system updates, security audits, and security assessments along with effectively responding to contingencies.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 28.84 Billion Market Forecast in 2032 USD 97.12 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 14.44% Base Year 2023 Forecast Years 2024- 2032 Key Companies Covered Rapid 7, Fujitsu, AT&T, Verizon, BAE Systems Inc., Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet Inc., IBM, Wipro, and Others. Segments Covered By Security, By Services, By Enterprise, By Vertical, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the managed security services market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 14.44% between 2024 and 2032.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on security, the data security segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of services, the managed DDoS segment is projected to swipe the largest market share.

In terms of enterprise, large enterprise segment is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the global industry share in the ensuing years.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Managed Security Services Market: Growth Drivers

An increase in cyber terrorism activities can help the global market register exponential growth over the forecast period

The growing complexity of cyber threats is anticipated to propel the expansion of the global managed security services market. Escalating the need for security monitoring and operations associated with the strict execution of security technology will scale up the growth of the global market. Furthermore, managed security solutions include a slew of features enabling firms to effectively manage & protect digital assets from various kinds of cyber terrorism.

Reportedly, managed security services include beneficial features such as rapid threat response, threat hunting abilities, 24/7 threat identification, device encryption, remote wipes, and app management for improving security & compliance management.

Managed Security Services Market: Segmentation

The global managed security services market is divided into security, services, enterprise, vertical, and region.

Based on security terms, the managed security services market is divided into data security, cloud security, network security, and endpoint security segments. The data security segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to the use of data security in IT companies and various other large & small firms to reduce the risk of theft and trespassing, along with enhancing access control to the staff.

In terms of services, the global managed security services industry is split into managed DDoS and managed risk & compliance segments. The managed DDoS segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of enterprise, the global managed security services market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises segments. The large enterprises segment holds the largest share in 2023, is anticipated to make notable contributions towards the global market proceeds over the assessment timeframe.

By vertical, the global managed security services industry is bifurcated into BFSI, defense/government, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and retail segments. Moreover, the BFSI segment, which accumulated about 57% of the global industry share in 2023, is expected to make lucrative contributions towards the global industry revenue over the expected timespan.

Why does Asia Pacific outperform other regions in the global managed security services market?

North America is expected to dominate the global market

North America, which accounted for nearly 65% of the global managed security services market earnings in 2023, is anticipated to establish a numero one position in the global market in the years to come. Moreover, the market expansion in North America in the next couple of years can be a result of a humongous demand for outsourcing solutions from a spectrum of tech firms. Furthermore, the huge demand for cloud computing, data security, and network security will augment the regional market surge.

The Asia-Pacific managed security services industry is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR in the forecast timespan. The progression of the industry in APAC can be ascribed to the rise in the need for outsourcing managed security solutions from vendors. Furthermore, lack of availability of skilled cyber staff in developing economies of Asia can further accelerate the growth of the industry in the Asia-Pacific.

Managed Security Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global managed security services market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global managed security services market include;

Rapid 7

Fujitsu

AT&T

Verizon

BAE Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

Fortinet Inc.

IBM

Wipro.

The global managed security services market is segmented as follows:

By Security

Data Security

Cloud Security

Network Security

Endpoint Security

By Services

Managed DDoS

Managed Risk & Compliance

By Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Defense/Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What are managed security services?

Which key factors will influence managed security services market growth over 2024-2032?

What will be the value of the managed security services market during 2024-2032?

What will be the CAGR value of the managed security services market during 2024-2032?

Which region will contribute notably towards the managed security services market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the managed security services market growth?

What can be expected from the global managed security services market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, ongoing, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

