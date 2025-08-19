Epione Beverly Hills Releases Landmark Study Led by Dr. Simon Ourian Confirming Long-Term Effectiveness of Non-Surgical Under-Eye Dark Circle Treatment

Beverly Hills, CA, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epione Beverly Hills, a leader in non-invasive aesthetic treatments, announced today the results of a landmark four-year retrospective study evaluating its proprietary Coolaser® and Neustem™ technology for under-eye dark circle correction. Led by renowned cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian, the study analyzed outcomes across 200 patients from a broader group of over 2,000 cases and confirms exceptional safety, satisfaction, and long-lasting results—setting a new benchmark for non-surgical eye rejuvenation.



Since 2020, patients from all over the world—including nearly 60% traveling from outside the United States—have sought Dr. Ourian’s expertise for his exclusive, non-surgical approach to treating under-eye discoloration and hollowness. This method, available only at Epione Beverly Hills, combines Dr. Ourian’s patent-pending Neustem technology with his pioneering Coolaser system to restore the under-eye area naturally, without anesthesia or surgery. The process, often demonstrated in treatment videos , highlights how advanced techniques can deliver long-lasting results.





EPIONE® Beverly Hills Dark Circle Removal with Coolaser® & Neustem™

The Study

The retrospective analysis, conducted under the oversight of Epione Medical Corporation, revealed:

72% of patients achieved their desired outcome with only one session.

100% satisfaction was reached after two sessions for all patients in the study.

Side effects were minimal and temporary.

Results last for years—rather than months.

The patient group represented a wide range of skin types and ethnicities, further validating the treatment’s safety and universal effectiveness. The holistic nature of the procedure—addressing underlying causes and stimulating natural rejuvenation—contributes to results that last up to seven years.

“This is not about concealing the issue—it’s about resolving it at its root,” says Dr. Ourian. “The study affirms what I have always believed: when you combine science, artistry, and a deep respect for patient safety, you can deliver results that are both natural and long-lasting.”

A Global Standard of Care

Unlike conventional methods that rely on fillers or surgical intervention, Dr. Ourian’s approach is non-invasive, requiring no downtime, no anesthesia, and no cutting. Patients are drawn not only by the unique technology but also the minimal risk profile, and the consistency of outcomes unmatched anywhere in the world. More real-world experiences are shared in patient testimonials , where individuals describe their renewed confidence and satisfaction.

This study cements Dr. Ourian’s status as the global leader in dark circle treatment, with Epione Medical Corporation setting the benchmark for safety, efficacy, and patient satisfaction in aesthetic medicine.

About Dr. Simon Ourian & Epione Medical Corporation

Dr. Simon Ourian is the founder of Epione Beverly Hills and Epione Medical Corporation, a leader in cutting-edge, non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Known for developing patented and patent-pending innovations such as Coolaser and Neustem, Dr. Ourian has earned a reputation for combining advanced science with meticulous artistry, attracting patients from across the globe—including royalty, celebrities, and discerning individuals seeking the very best in cosmetic care.





Dark circles erased with EPIONE® Coolaser® & Neustem™ — brighter eyes in one session.

About Epione



Epione Beverly Hills, founded by Dr. Simon Ourian, is a world-renowned cosmetic dermatology clinic specializing in innovative, non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

Press inquiries

Epione

https://www.epionebh.com/

Dr. simon ourian

info@epione.com

+13102716506

444 N Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, United States



