Smithfield Foods and Feed the Children Support Families with Food and School Essentials

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods and Feed the Children are joining forces to host three Resource Rallies in communities where Smithfield operates, helping to ensure children and families return to school with food, classroom supplies and household essentials needed to thrive.

“Every child deserves to start the school year with confidence and tools to succeed in and out of the classroom,” said Jim Monroe, vice president, corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods. “By partnering with Feed the Children, we are proud to support local neighbors by providing food and essentials this back-to-school season.”

The first Resource Rally was held today in Cudahy, Wisconsin. Future rallies are planned in Milan, Missouri, on Aug. 25, and Clinton, North Carolina, on Sept. 4. Each Resource Rally will help feed approximately 400 families experiencing food insecurity.

In addition to a $100,000 donation, Smithfield is also providing thousands of pounds of protein to families served at the events, including ham, lunch meat, bacon and pork tenderloin. Local Smithfield employees will volunteer their time to help make the events possible.

“A widespread issue like childhood hunger will only be solved through collective efforts,” said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. “We’ve seen the significant impact that Resource Rallies have in supporting communities where children are hungry and going without what they need to thrive. We are grateful to collaborate with Smithfield Foods to make a difference in the lives of children and families across the country. Through the power of partnership, we can make an even greater impact as we seek to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry.”

Participating families receive a 25-pound box of food including shelf-stable items such as canned vegetables, beans, soup, pasta, cereal and peanut butter. Families will also receive a 15-pound box of essential personal care items such as shampoo, laundry detergent, razors and toothpaste. In addition, children will also be given backpacks stocked with school supplies including notebooks, crayons, pens and pencils, and a shelf-stable meal kit.





This marks the second year of collaboration and partnership between Smithfield Foods and Feed the Children.

With one in five children in the U.S. experiencing food insecurity, hunger remains a serious issue in many communities, especially during summer months and the back-to-school season.

Smithfield's hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein in all 50 U.S. states since 2008. Smithfield donated more than 25 million servings of protein, valued at nearly $28 million, to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2024 and is on track to donate an additional 200 million servings of protein by the end of 2025.

To learn more about Smithfield’s initiatives to strengthen local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/good-is-what-we-do.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.

Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity and poverty.

For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org.

Photo caption (L to R): Rob Fons, Cudahy general manager, Smithfield Foods; Mike Fritz, vice president, operations, Smithfield Foods; and Kevin Fehlhaber, environmental, health and safety manager, Smithfield Foods, distribute food and school essentials to local families and children during the Feed the Children Resource Rally in Cudahy, Wisconsin.

