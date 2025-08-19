Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

 | Source: Banijay Group N.V. Banijay Group N.V.

Press Release

Paris – 18 August 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 11 August to 15 July 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-08-11BUY2728.7101102 369.15XAMS
2025-08-11SELL1138.794690993.80XAMS
2025-08-12BUY298.750000253.75XAMS
2025-08-13BUY308.800000264.00XAMS
2025-08-13SELL1618.8950311 432.10XAMS
2025-08-14BUY908.716667784.50XAMS
2025-08-14SELL418.951220367.00XAMS
2025-08-15BUY888.802273774.60XAMS
2025-08-15SELL199.000000171.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q3 2025 results: 6 November 2025

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

Attachment


Attachments

2025.18.08 - Banijay Group - Weekly share transactions - PR

Recommended Reading