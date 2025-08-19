PowerLutions Solar Named No. 2 Residential Battery Installer in New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, NJ , Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerLutions Solar has been ranked No. 2 among New Jersey–based residential storage installers, according to Solar Power World’s 2024 Top Solar + Storage Installers list. The annual ranking is based on the total storage kilowatt‑hours installed in the prior year and segments companies by market and service type, providing an objective view of installer performance.





PowerLutions logo with primary battery storage companies.

“Homeowners want confidence that the lights stay on,” said Cy Yablonsky, Vice President at PowerLutions Solar. “This ranking validates our team’s focus on right‑sizing battery systems, clean installs, and fast service so customers get dependable backup power the moment they need it.”

Battery adoption continues to climb across the residential market. Industry surveys show 92% of residential installers now offer energy‑storage installation and 86% also install EV chargers, while backup power is the top reason homeowners add batteries. Even so, only 28% of 2024 home solar projects included storage, underscoring that recognized leaders are winning outsized share in a competitive category.

“We’ve standardized designs around proven hardware and commissioning practices to deliver resilience without complexity,” added Yablonsky. “New Jersey families want turnkey backup that just works — and we intend to keep raising the bar.”

Availability



PowerLutions Solar is booking residential battery installations and solar‑plus‑storage projects across New Jersey and neighboring markets. Project photos, spec sheets, and customer case studies are available on request.

About PowerLutions Solar



PowerLutions Solar is a full‑service solar and battery‑storage installer serving homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits across New Jersey, New York and neighboring states. The company manages every phase: site assessment, system design, permitting, utility interconnection and installation - so projects stay on schedule and on budget. PowerLutions specializes in solar, battery storage and solar‑plus‑storage systems for reliable backup power. With deep knowledge of local codes and utility requirements, the team delivers clean, tidy installs and clear communication from proposal to PTO. PowerLutions’ customer‑first process emphasizes right‑sizing systems, transparent pricing, and fast post‑install support. PowerLutions has thousands of satisfied customers; from homeowners to publicly held corporations.

Press inquiries

PowerLutions Solar

https://powerlutions.com

Cy Yablonsky

cy@powerlutions.com

732-481-2420

216 River Avenue

Lakewood, NJ 08701



