Securities Fraud Investigation Into PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Continues – Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PUBM) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Is The Investigation About?

On August 11, 2025, after market hours, PubMatic released its second quarter 2025 financial report and disclosed that “beginning in July, [it had seen] a headwind emerge from a top DSP buyer, which recently shifted a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluates inventory differently” and that it expected revenue to decline significantly in the third quarter due to "a reduction in ad spend from one of [its] top DSP partners."

On this news, PubMatic’s stock price fell $2.23, or 21.1%, to close at $8.34 per share on August 12, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

