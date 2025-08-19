Securities Fraud Investigation Into Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) Continues – Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Confluent, Inc. (“Confluent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CFLT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON CONFLUENT, INC. (CFLT), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On July 30, 2025, after market hours, Confluent released its second quarter 2025 financial results, stating that “an AI-native customer has been making a broad-based move towards self-management of internal data platforms, reducing their Confluent Cloud usage as a result.” The Company noted that it “continue[s] to support [the client’s] data streaming needs and have now closed a Confluent Platform deal with them in Q3. This represents a significant reduction in total spending with Confluent starting in Q4 and is expected to dampen [Confluent’s] Q4 cloud revenue growth rate by low single digits.”

On this news, Confluent’s stock price fell $8.67, or 32.8%, to close at $17.73 per share on July 31, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Confluent securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com