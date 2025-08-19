Prometric Relocating Global Headquarters to Better Support Evolving Workforce and Growth Strategy

BALTIMORE, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometric, a global leader in credentialing and skills development, today announced the strategic relocation of its headquarters to a new space in White Marsh, Maryland. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing transformation to better support a flexible workforce, foster collaboration, and enhance employee experience.

The new office, chosen for its close proximity to the former office, is in a vibrant, amenity-rich area and reflects Prometric’s commitment to creating a more agile and community-connected workplace. The right-sized space is designed to support the company’s operational needs and hybrid work model. Employees and clients will benefit from easy access to nearby shops, restaurants, and hotels, reflecting the company’s culture of adaptability, innovation, and putting people first.

“This relocation is a strategic investment in how we work and connect,” said Joseph Maher, AVP- Real Estate and Procurement at Prometric, who is leading site logistics and planning. “The new space is tailored to the way our teams operate today, offering flexible, collaborative environments that foster productivity and innovation.”

The new office, located just six miles from the current Prometric headquarters, features a large boardroom, a café-style gathering area equipped with digital displays, and access to a nearby conference center for larger meetings and events. These spaces will support both in-person and virtual collaboration, including company-wide Town Halls and team engagements.

The relocation is expected to be completed later this year, with ongoing updates and engagement opportunities planned for employees leading up to and following the move.

ABOUT PROMETRIC

Prometric is a global leader in credentialing and skills development, building the workforce of tomorrow across all industries and professions in 180+ countries with the largest testing center footprint of any assessment provider. With more than 30 years of assessment expertise, innovation, and best-in-class solutions, Prometric changes lives to create a better world. For more information, visit Prometric or follow us on X at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.