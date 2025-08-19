Canadian Net REIT Announces 2025 Second-Quarter Results

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “REIT”) (TSX-V: NET.UN) today reported its results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025 (“Q2 2025”) and distributions for October, November and December 2025.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, highlighted by an 8% year-to-date increase in FFO per unit1,” said Kevin Henley, President and CEO. “This quarter reflects the full impact of our recently acquired properties, demonstrating the success of our disciplined growth strategy. Our ability to generate accretive results through our capital recycling program continues to strengthen the REIT and create value for our unitholders.

Our focused portfolio of single-tenant, triple-net, and necessity-based properties remains resilient and highly sought-after, as demonstrated by our continued 100% occupancy rate. In addition, our conservative payout ratio of 52% not only supports our recently announced distribution increase, but also provides room for further growth and long-term stability. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable performance and continue building on this solid foundation.”

RESULTS FOR Q2 2025

Canadian Net reported Funds from operations1 (“FFO”) of $3.4 million, or $0.166 per unit, an increase of 8% compared to $3.2 million, or $0.154 per unit, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (“Q2 2024”).

Rental income was $6.9 million in Q2 2025, an increase of 4.4% from Q2 2024. Net Operating Income1 (“NOI”) in Q2 2025 was $5.0 million, an increase of 4.9% from Q2 2024, reflecting an increase in rental income due to property acquisitions.

The REIT generated a net loss attributable to unitholders of $1.35 million in Q2 2025 compared to a net loss of $8.92 million in Q2 2024.

RESULTS FOR THE 6-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

Canadian Net reported FFO1 of $6.8 million, or $0.330 per unit, an increase of 8% compared to $6.3 million, or $0.306 per unit for the 6-month period ended June 30, 2024.

Rental income was $13.7 million for the 6-month period ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 4.6% from the same period in 2024. NOI1 over the 6-month period ended June 30, 2025 was $10.0 million, an increase of 4.1% from the same period in 2024, reflecting an increase in rental income due to property acquisitions.

The REIT generated a net income attributable to unitholders of $8.8 million for the 6-month period ended June 30, 2025 compared to a net loss of $7.7 million for the same period last year.

The increase in FFO1 is derived from higher rental income from property acquisitions and lower interest charges on credit facilities. The increase in NOI1 was mainly attributable to the increase in rental income from property acquisitions. Finally, the variance in net income attributable to unitholders is primarily attributable to the change in the fair value of investment properties.

DISTRIBUTIONS

Canadian Net announced that it will make monthly cash distributions of $0.02917 per unit, representing $0.35 per unit on an annualized basis, on October 31st, November 28th and December 31st, 2025, to unitholders of record on October 15th, November 14th and December 15th, 2025, respectively.

The tables below represent other financial highlights and the reconciliations of certain non-IFRS measures for Q2 2025 and Q2 2024. This information should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarters ended June 30th, 2025 and June 30th, 2024.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

6 months

Periods ended June 30 2025 2024 Δ

% Financial info Property rental income 13,734,937 13,133,535 601,402 5 % Net income and comprehensive income (loss) 8,832,067 (7,655,470 ) 16,487,537 (215 %) NOI (1) 10,005,893 9,613,679 392,214 4 % FFO (1) 6,790,199 6,293,681 496,518 8 % AFFO (1) 6,529,328 5,932,783 596,545 10 % EBITDA (1) 12,396,330 (4,050,096 ) 16,446,426 (406 %) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,777,061 9,494,836 282,225 3 % Investment properties 291,323,830 258,260,480 33,063,350 13 % Adjusted investment properties (1) 340,766,823 316,875,874 23,890,949 8 % Total assets 316,838,323 293,750,859 23,087,464 8 % Mortgages 143,165,499 128,394,304 14,771,195 12 % Current portion of mortgages and long-term debt 15,248,467 15,878,598 (630,131 ) (4 %) Mortgages on investment properties held for sale - 3,673,379 (3,673,379 ) (100 %) Credit facilities 12,565,000 17,725,000 (5,160,000 ) (29 %) Total convertible debentures 6,014,304 5,789,159 225,145 4 % Total equity 134,930,711 118,446,204 16,484,507 14 % Weighted average units o/s - basic 20,582,076 20,546,748 35,328 - Amounts on a per unit basis FFO(1) 0.330 0.306 0.024 8 % AFFO(1) 0.317 0.289 0.028 10 % Distributions 0.173 0.173 - - (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the sections “Non-IFRS financial measures”.



NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust’s consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-IFRS financial measures: FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, NOI, and Adjusted Investment Properties. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. Canadian Net has presented such non-IFRS measures as management of the Trust believes they are relevant measures of Canadian Net's underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for the Trust. Please refer to the "Non IFRS Financial Measures" section in Canadian Net’s management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2025, available under Canadian Net's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.

In addition, below are the reconciling tables for the non-IFRS measures used in this press release.

Reconciliation of Investment Properties to Adjusted Investment Properties

As at June 30 2025 2024 Δ Investment Properties Developed properties 291,323,830 258,260,480 13 % Investment properties held for sale - 10,900,842 (100 %) Joint Venture Ownership(1) Developed properties 47,550,096 45,587,872 4 % Properties under development 1,892,897 2,126,680 (11 %) Adjusted Investment Properties(2) 340,766,823 316,875,874 8 % (1) Represents Canadian Net’s proportionate share (2) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”

Results of Operations

3 months

6 months Periods ended June 30 2025 2024 Δ 2025 2024 Δ Rental Income 6,885,960 6,593,938 292,022 13,734,937 13,133,535 601,402 Operating expenses (1,856,432 ) (1,798,446 ) (57,986 ) (3,729,044 ) (3,519,856 ) (209,188 ) Net Operating Income(1) 5,029,528 4,795,492 234,036 10,005,893 9,613,679 392,214 Share of net income from investments in joint ventures (195,866 ) (501,516 ) 305,650 335,360 (288,579 ) 623,939 Change in fair values of investment properties (3,932,846 ) (11,029,390 ) 7,096,544 3,177,686 (12,458,999 ) 15,636,685 Unit-based compensation (207,474 ) (157,788 ) (49,686 ) (577,401 ) (402,965 ) (174,436 ) Administrative expenses (255,553 ) (264,943 ) 9,390 (541,281 ) (535,640 ) (5,641 ) Financial expenses (1,786,982 ) (1,758,431 ) (28,551 ) (3,568,190 ) (3,582,966 ) 14,776 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders (1,349,193 ) (8,916,576 ) 7,567,383 8,832,067 (7,655,470 ) 16,487,537 FFO(1) 3,412,036 3,166,760 8 % 6,790,199 6,293,681 8 % FFO per unit(1) 0.166 0.154 8 % 0.330 0.306 8 % Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,597,637 20,561,060 36,577 20,582,076 20,546,748 35,328 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures”

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations

3 months 6 months Periods ended June 30 2025 2024 Δ 2025 2024 Δ Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders (1,349,193 ) (8,916,576 ) 7,567,383 8,832,067 (7,655,470 ) 16,487,537 Δ in value of investment properties 3,932,846 11,029,390 (7,096,544 ) (3,177,686 ) 12,458,999 (15,636,685 ) Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures 621,585 913,157 (291,572 ) 558,833 1,110,687 (551,854 ) Unit-based compensation 207,474 157,788 49,686 577,401 402,965 174,436 Δ fair value adjustments on derivative financial instruments (676 ) (18,253 ) 17,577 (416 ) (24,754 ) 24,338 Income taxes - 1,254 (1,254 ) - 1,254 (1,254 ) FFO(1) 3,412,036 3,166,760 8 % 6,790,199 6,293,681 8 % FFO per unit(1) 0.166 0.154 8 % 0.330 0.306 8 % Distributions 1,776,626 1,773,636 2,990 3,550,063 3,544,265 5,798 Distributions per unit 0.086 0.086 - 0.173 0.173 - FFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.080 0.068 18 % 0.158 0.134 18 % Distributions as a % of FFO(1) 52 % 56 % (4 %) 52 % 56 % (4 %) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,597,637 20,561,060 36,577 20,582,076 20,546,748 35,328 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures”

Adjusted Funds from Operations

3 months 6 months Periods ended June 30 2025 2024 Δ 2025 2024 Δ FFO (1) 3,412,036 3,166,760 245,276 6,790,199 6,293,681 496,518 Straight-line rent adjustment(2) (33,159 ) (59,977 ) 26,818 (84,192 ) (96,560 ) 12,368 Maintenance/cap-ex on existing properties (148,501 ) (256,021 ) 107,520 (176,679 ) (264,338 ) 87,659 AFFO(1) 3,230,376 2,850,762 13 % 6,529,328 5,932,783 10 % AFFO per unit(1) 0.157 0.139 13 % 0.317 0.289 10 % Distributions per unit 0.086 0.086 - 0.173 0.173 - AFFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.071 0.052 36 % 0.145 0.117 24 % Distributions as a % of AFFO(1) 55 % 62 % (7 %) 54 % 60 % (6 %) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,597,637 20,561,060 36,577 20,582,076 20,546,748 35,328 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section “Non-IFRS financial measures” (2) Adjusted for the proportionate share of equity-accounted investments

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

3 months 6 months Periods ended June 30 2025 2024 Δ 2025 2024 Δ Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders (1,349,193 ) (8,916,576 ) 7,567,383 8,832,067 (7,655,470 ) 16,487,537 Net interest expense 1,786,637 1,775,105 11,532 3,564,263 3,604,120 (39,857 ) Income taxes - 1,254 (1,254 ) - 1,254 (1,254 ) EBITDA(1) 437,444 (7,140,217 ) 7,577,661 12,396,330 (4,050,096 ) 16,446,426 Δ in value of investment properties 3,932,846 11,029,390 (7,096,544 ) (3,177,686 ) 12,458,999 (15,636,685 ) Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures 621,585 913,157 (291,572 ) 558,833 1,110,687 (551,854 ) Δ in value of convertible debentures (676 ) (18,253 ) 17,577 (416 ) (24,754 ) 24,338 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 4,991,199 4,784,077 4 % 9,777,061 9,494,836 3 % Interest expense 1,883,651 1,903,883 (20,232 ) 3,733,809 3,825,547 (91,738 ) Principal repayments 1,264,240 1,164,286 99,954 2,464,079 2,284,330 179,749 Debt service requirements 3,147,891 3,068,169 3 % 6,197,888 6,109,877 1 % Interest coverage ratio based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.6x 2.5x 0.1x 2.6x 2.5x 0.1x Debt service coverage based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 1.6x 1.6x - 1.6x 1.6x - (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures”

About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high-quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence on the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new IFRS standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

The June 30, 2025, financial statements and management discussion & analysis of Canadian Net may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

