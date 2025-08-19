Veea and Genesys Impact Launch On-Site AI Safety & Asset Intelligence Platform for MCN

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety incidents, delays, and equipment loss cost the global construction sector hundreds of billions each year. Against that backdrop, Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) (“Veea” or the “Company”), a leader in intelligent edge infrastructure, and systems integrator Genesys Impact today announced a deployment for MCN Build that puts real-time safety, compliance, asset intelligence and tracking directly at the jobsite by running entirely at the edge. As AI in construction scales toward multi‑billion‑dollar adoption, the solution signals how modern worksites will operate going forward.

Landmark integration, delivered at the edge. The project is the first to unify the Crowdkeep™ people and asset tracking technology assets acquired by Veea, with Veea’s MetaLynx™ smart construction solution on the VeeaONE™ platform. With construction management applications running on the all-in-one VeeaHub units supported by GPUs on a mesh network, all video analytics and telemetry are processed locally, enabling event‑to‑alert response even with poor or no internet. A critical aspect of this type data collection at construction sites for construction companies and subcontractors is data sovereignty and privacy that VeeaONE platform is uniquely capable of maintaining at the edge without compromising the quality of video and data analytics delivered. VeeaONE’s fully integrated AI-driven cybersecurity solution, for data-at-rest and data-in motion for smart construction, addresses one major shortcoming compared to other solutions offered. With tsunami of AI-driven cyberattacks, it is crucial to recognize that connected assets with multiaccess technologies, digital project management tools, and IoT-enabled equipment make construction projects highly vulnerable to data breaches, ransomware, and disruptions that can halt operations and lead to significant financial and safety risks. The result: faster interventions, stronger compliance, and higher utilization of people and equipment without the latency, privacy, cybersecurity or dependency risks of cloud‑only systems.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Genesys and MCN on the first-of-its-kind AI-powered end-to-end solution for smart construction we have deployed in Frederick, MD,” said Allen Salmasi, CEO of Veea. “By bringing together IoT technologies supporting RTLS, AI-powered computer vision applications with use case-specific AI-driven cybersecurity and LLM capabilities. we’re giving worksites an intelligent nervous system: real-time awareness, local autonomy, and measurable ROI. This is the first of many projects underway.”

“First and foremost, it’s accountability for us. As we work for various municipal government agencies, we must do regular reporting and certified payrolls,” said Rudy Seikaly, CEO of MCN Build. “This technology provides us with a virtual audit of all personnel on site. The real time capabilities of the system help us know at any time, where our personnel are onsite. This helps us avoid potential insurance fraud, helps us respond to any safety concerns in a much more expedient manner and assure that the right crews are working where they are supposed to be in accordance with our build out schedules.”

“At Genesys Impact we believe the future of construction depends on smarter, safer, and more connected jobsites,” said Jad Boustany, CEO of Genesys Impact. “By harnessing the power of AI through Veea Vision’s computer vision and edge intelligence, combined with Crowdkeep’s real-time workforce accountability, we are giving our clients the ability to run projects with unmatched visibility and control. This isn’t just about technology—it’s about creating safer environments, reducing risk, and driving measurable efficiency where it matters most.”

What’s Deployed

VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes

Self‑forming, self‑healing mesh provides secure IP networking and local application hosting across the site. Hubs auto‑discover each other, attach IP cameras and IoT sensors with zero‑touch onboarding, and enforce micro‑segmented policies—executed locally.

Local Edge GPU Inference

Real‑time computer vision runs on site (not in the cloud), delivering event‑to‑alert response for PPE compliance (hard hats, vests, eyewear), restricted/hazard zone entry with real-time alerts, person/vehicle detection and collision avoidance, face/person detection (optional, customer‑controlled), fire and gas detection, asset monitoring, abnormal behavior, site security anomalies and more.

Scale‑Out Coverage

Start with a single hub and add cameras and VeeaHubs to extend coverage across large or complex sites. AI models and policies replicate over the mesh, so each new node brings more compute and visibility without new cloud dependencies.

Policy & Alerts Engine

Define what matters to your operation such as PPE rules, zone boundaries, dwell times, shift schedules, asset movement and trigger custom alerts via dashboards, SMS, email, or webhooks into existing systems.

Unified with CrowdKeep’s Technology

Live people & asset tracking, with Real-Time Location-based System (RTLS), is integrated into the same edge platform, so superintendents see who / what / where in one view and act instantly with both visual and event notifications.

Unified Safety & Asset Intelligence: By fusing computer vision with personnel and asset telemetry, MCN gains a holistic, real‑time picture of site activity to support safety, compliance, security, and operations from one platform.

Why This Is Different

Cloud ‑ only AI : latency, backhaul cost, outage risk.

: latency, backhaul cost, outage risk. Point solutions : siloed feeds, partial context.

: siloed feeds, partial context. Network Management : the network of connected devices and endpoints (e.g., sensors, actuators, machines) are both cloud and locally-managed, which is unique specially for the air-gapped construction sites where we bring the cloud management to the construction.

: the network of connected devices and endpoints (e.g., sensors, actuators, machines) are both cloud and locally-managed, which is unique specially for the air-gapped construction sites where we bring the cloud management to the construction. Unique LoRaWAN Gateway solution : A unique implementation of LoRaWAN Gateway’s Concentrator with ChirpStack integrated into the VeeaHub product without reliance on cloud services thus offering a totally standalone network at the edge.

: A unique implementation of LoRaWAN Gateway’s Concentrator with ChirpStack integrated into the VeeaHub product without reliance on cloud services thus offering a totally standalone network at the edge. Veea MetaLynx: edge‑native, unified platform sees, decides, and alerts on site in milliseconds, with optional cloud for coordination and reporting.



Proven Edge Architecture

Adapted from Veea’s field‑proven Jobsite Safety & Optimization Platform (JSOP), the deployment delivers real‑time site intelligence across three pillars:

Safety Environment Monitoring: detect unsafe conditions and trigger immediate on-site alerts. Operational Deviation Detection: flag departures from defined policies, work zones, or compliance rules to reduce rework and prevent incidents. Security Monitoring: protect personnel, equipment, and materials through zone enforcement and anomaly detection.



The modular design scales via mesh, supports AI model updates, and extends to adjacent sectors (schools, hospitality, industrial facilities) where local‑first autonomy and data sovereignty are critical.

MCN Customer Benefits

Faster incident detection & intervention for improved worker safety.

for improved worker safety. Automated compliance monitoring reduces risk and admin load.

reduces risk and admin load. Higher asset utilization & loss prevention through real‑time tracking.

through real‑time tracking. Data‑driven insights for superintendents and site managers.

Key Facts

Connectivity: operates with intermittent or no internet ; optional cloud backhaul

operates with intermittent or ; optional cloud backhaul Mesh resilience: self ‑ forming, self ‑ healing coverage; extend by adding VeeaHubs

coverage; extend by adding VeeaHubs Flexible inputs: IP cameras + IoT sensors on the same platform

on the same platform Custom policies: per‑zone, per‑shift, per‑role; alert routing via SMS/email/webhooks

per‑zone, per‑shift, per‑role; alert routing via SMS/email/webhooks Model agility: update/swap CV models over the mesh without downtime



About Veea Inc.

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) formed in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, is a leader in smart edge connectivity, computing and Edge AI for enterprise and public infrastructure. Its flagship VeeaHub™ STAX platform delivers intelligent edge networking, security, and scalable NVMe storage for the future of digital business and connected communities. Its VeeaONE™ platform enables unified edge computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, edge AI with AI-driven cybersecurity in multi-tenant fully integrated all-in-one VeeaHub® products. Similar to cloud-management of smartphones and similar user devices, VeeaHub products are cloud- and locally-managed with equivalent capabilities on VeeaCloud™. Applications and services delivered through VeeaHub devices benefit from cybersecure connections with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), optionally, with a highly simplified, plug and play, 5G-based SecureConnect™ offering. Veea has received numerous recognitions by Gartner Group, Market Reports World’s and IoT Evolution for Edge Computing and Edge AI since 2021.

For more information about Veea and our MetaLynx product offering, visit veea.com/solutions/smart-construction and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Genesys Impact

Genesys Impact LLC, headquartered in Washington, DC, is a leading consulting firm delivering advanced technology services across cloud, network infrastructure, and digital transformation. The company serves both public and private sectors with a client-centric approach that emphasizes strategy, innovation, and measurable outcomes. Genesys Impact provides end-to-end solutions spanning strategic planning, systems integration, cloud adoption, cybersecurity, and infrastructure modernization, with tailored expertise in industries such as construction, healthcare, federal government, hospitality, and commercial real estate. Their proven track record of delivering successful projects across diverse industries reflects their multidisciplinary strength and trusted reputation. Positioned at the intersection of technology and business, Genesys Impact combines technical depth, collaborative culture, and a results-driven methodology—assessment, strategy, design, implementation, security, and support—to help clients achieve sustainable efficiency and digital transformation.

About MCN Build

MCN Build is a purpose driven construction company dedicated to empowering our global communities with sustainable projects. We build strong, continuous relationships with our clients, delivering state-of-the-art structures on time and on budget. With every project, MCN Build aspires to create opportunities for residents in the surrounding neighborhoods. We continue to meet the highest standards of corporate social responsibility because we are passionate about the community.

Media Contact

The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

dsullivan@equityny.com

Conor Rodriguez

Associate

crodriguez@equityny.com

Forward‑Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “forecasted,” “projected,” “potential,” “seem,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or otherwise indicate statements that are not of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability of Veea to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Veea; risks related to the price of Veea’s securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Veea plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Veea’s business and changes in the combined capital structure; and risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company's business strategies, and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Veea’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent filings which Veea makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Stockholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Veea. Veea expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Veea with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.