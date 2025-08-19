Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against BellRing Brands, Inc. on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against BellRing Brands, Inc. (“BellRing” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRBR). The investigation concerns whether BellRing and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 5, 2025, after market hours, BellRing revealed that starting in Q2 2023, “several key retailers lowered their weeks of supply on hand,” which would create a headwind to Q3 2025 growth. The Company also announced it was expanding promotions to boost sales and “offset [] third quarter reductions in retailer trade inventory levels.” On this news, the price of BellRing shares declined by $13.96 per share, or approximately 18%, from $77.34 per share on May 5, 2025 to close at $63.38 on May 6, 2025.

Then, on August 4, 2025, after market hours, BellRing announced disappointing quarterly consumption of Premier Protein RTD Shakes, which had been expected to outpace shipments by a wider margin given previously announced retailer destocking, but instead came “more in line” with shipments. On this news, the price of BellRing shares declined by $17.46 per share, or approximately 33%, from $53.64 per share on August 4, 2025, to close at $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BellRing securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

