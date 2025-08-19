Orion Announces EV Charger Installations in Two Locations for Massachusetts DOT; FY26 Growth Illustrated by $15.5M in Revenue from 5 Enterprise Customers Announced in the Last 3 Weeks

MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced that it is installing four High Power DC EV chargers and related infrastructure at two sites for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation as part of a contract valued at $2 million.

Orion’s Voltrek division is installing four High Power DC EV chargers for MassDOT at the Barnstable and Plymouth service plazas. The Orion/Voltrek installations are part of MassDOT’s five-year plan to deploy EV chargers throughout the Commonwealth, with a particular focus on travel plazas along the Massachusetts Turnpike. MassDOT is also involved in increasing the availability of charging stations in urban areas and other locations.

Orion/Voltrek is central to the deployment of EV charging stations and related infrastructure throughout Massachusetts. The company is also involved in dozens of installations for Boston Public Schools, which has plans to electrify 100% of the district’s 750 school buses in the largest school-bus electrification initiative in the Northeastern United States. On August 5, 2025, Orion/Voltrek announced the installation of 90 EV charging stations and related infrastructure in the Boston Public School system as part of multiple contracts valued at $6.5 million.

“It is gratifying have such a pivotal role in MassDOT’s extensive roll-out of EV Infrastructure,” said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow. “Over several years, Orion/Voltrek has earned its place as a trusted partner in this critically important initiative by one of the most innovative state DOTs in the nation. We look forward to continuing to serve as the Massachusetts partner of choice for so much of the Commonwealth’s EV Charging, Infrastructure and Maintenance.”

In the past three weeks, Orion has announced contracts with five major enterprise customers totaling $15.5 million in revenue. The company cited its continuing growth trajectory as it reiterated its FY 2026 outlook to approach or achieve positive adjusted EBITDA on revenue of approximately $84 million.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability and governance priorities, goals and progress here, or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

