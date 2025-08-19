The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA): Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Demand Urgent Change As Australia's Tobacco Wars Expose Global Policy Failures

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) believes that as Australia's tobacco control strategy descends into chaos with over 125 fire bombings, a thriving A$6.3 billion illicit market, and smoking rates stagnating at 11%, leading tobacco harm reduction advocates are calling for an urgent paradigm shift ahead of the groundbreaking Asia Forum on Nicotine (AFN25) conference.

"Australia's tobacco policy doesn't pass the pub test," declared Nancy Loucas, CAPHRA Executive Coordinator. "Sky-high cigarette prices haven't made people quit – they've made criminals rich whilst creating a national security crisis that has transformed a health issue into a war zone".

Australia's prohibitionist approach has become a cautionary tale of ideological policymaking over evidence-based harm reduction. Despite implementing the world's highest tobacco taxes – with cigarettes costing up to A$50 per pack – adult smoking rates have flatlined since 2019. Criminal syndicates now control an estimated 50% of the tobacco market, generating A$2.3 billion annually whilst funding violent turf wars.

"Australia has created a monster. Their ideological war on harm reduction has unleashed criminal chaos whilst smokers continue dying. It's a complete policy disaster that the rest of the world must learn from," said Loucas.

In stark contrast, New Zealand's pragmatic embrace of tobacco harm reduction has seen adult smoking rates plummet from 15.1% in 2018 to just 6.9% by 2024 – a remarkable 49% decline in five years.

The inaugural Asia Forum on Nicotine (AFN25), scheduled for August 27, 2025, represents a watershed moment for tobacco harm reduction advocacy in the Asia-Pacific region. Moderated by Nancy Loucas and featuring leading regional experts, the conference will address challenges facing a region that houses more than half the world's 1.1 billion smokers.

"AFN25 is absolutely critical for Asia's future. We cannot allow Australia's failed approach to spread across our region. Asia presents the greatest opportunity for tobacco harm reduction globally, and AFN25 will demonstrate how evidence-based policies can save millions of lives now," said Loucas.

"AFN25 will expose the stark contrast between Australia's criminal chaos and Asia's potential for evidence-based success. We cannot allow WHO ideology to condemn another generation of Asian smokers to death," concluded Loucas.