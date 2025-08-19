Capital One Financial Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Capital One Financial Corporation ("Capital One" or "the Company") (NYSE: COF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The Company has been the subject of litigation alleging that for many years, it made no attempt to transition its 360 Savings accountholders to a new offering or to align their interest rates with those available under its 360 Performance plan and instead employed various tactics to conceal the existence of 360 Performance from its 360 Savings accountholders. Recently, the Company agreed to a $425 million settlement to resolve the claims in the multi-district litigation class action filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Further, the Company also faces a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The Portnoy Law Firm’s investigation is focusing on whether Capital One’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

