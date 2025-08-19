Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) Investors Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Confluent, Inc. (“Confluent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CFLT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN CONFLUENT, INC. (CFLT), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?

On July 30, 2025, after market hours, Confluent released its second quarter 2025 financial results, stating that “an AI-native customer has been making a broad-based move towards self-management of internal data platforms, reducing their Confluent Cloud usage as a result.” The Company noted that it “continue[s] to support [the client’s] data streaming needs and have now closed a Confluent Platform deal with them in Q3. This represents a significant reduction in total spending with Confluent starting in Q4 and is expected to dampen [Confluent’s] Q4 cloud revenue growth rate by low single digits.”

On this news, Confluent’s stock price fell $8.67, or 32.8%, to close at $17.73 per share on July 31, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Confluent securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com