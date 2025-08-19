PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Investors Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PUBM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Happened?

On August 11, 2025, after market hours, PubMatic released its second quarter 2025 financial report and disclosed that “beginning in July, [it had seen] a headwind emerge from a top DSP buyer, which recently shifted a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluates inventory differently” and that it expected revenue to decline significantly in the third quarter due to "a reduction in ad spend from one of [its] top DSP partners."

On this news, PubMatic’s stock price fell $2.23, or 21.1%, to close at $8.34 per share on August 12, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

