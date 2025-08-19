AI Startup ChatBlu Secures $500K in Pre-Seed Funding to Automate Inventory for Online Retailers

ChatBlu has raised $500,000 in pre-seed funding to launch an autonomous AI agent that automates inventory management across platforms for multi-platform e-commerce. Founded by 20-year-olds Kristian Lukauskis and Alexander Dillon, the startup is backed by Matador VC and angels from Google and AWS.





Photo Courtesy of ChatBlu

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChatBlu , a rising artificial intelligence startup founded by Kristian Lukauskis of Miami and Alexander Dillon of London, has announced the close of a $500,000 pre-seed funding round. The company is building an autonomous AI agent designed to eliminate manual inventory management for e-commerce sellers operating across multiple platforms.

The round was led by Matador Venture Capital, a firm known for backing several Y Combinator X25 companies. It included participation from angel investors associated with Google and Amazon Web Services. The funding will support ChatBlu’s product development and go-to-market rollout, which is planned for September 2025.

ChatBlu was incorporated in April 2025 and aims to solve a widespread pain point in digital commerce: syncing listings, managing stock, and adjusting pricing across storefronts like Shopify, Amazon, Etsy, and WooCommerce. By enabling store owners to issue simple, natural-language commands, the AI agent executes all backend tasks autonomously across channels.

“E-commerce has evolved, but inventory management hasn’t kept up.” Said Dillon, “ChatBlu is here to change that and set a new standard for how stores operate across platforms.”

Industry research estimates that poor inventory coordination results in $1.8 trillion in lost revenue for retailers every year. ChatBlu’s team believes their product can help merchants increase conversion rates by up to 20 percent through intelligent listing optimization and real-time inventory control.

The company was developed within the 2024–2025 cohort of the Genoa Entrepreneurship School, a European accelerator program that boasts a 75 percent funding success rate. Supported by mentors such as Douglas Leone of Sequoia Capital, Genoa provides students with access to capital and global networks. ChatBlu’s technical development is led by CTO Sairam Vangapally, a former Amazon and Shutterfly engineer. Additional team members bring experience from Apple, Meta, Adidas, and Xbox.

ChatBlu will initially serve English-speaking markets, with expansion into the Hispanic e-commerce sector planned for 2026.

Learn more about ChatBlu’s technology and upcoming launch at https://chatblu-ai.com .

